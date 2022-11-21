Missouri City Ridge Point moves on to the third round of the UIL Class 6A D 1 playoffs after defeating Lamar high school by a hard-fought final score of 14-10.

Ridge Point quarterback Austin Carlisle kicked the game off with a TD run before making a dart TD pass to senior wide receiver Derrick James.

Lamar junior Camren Vandible also made an amazing one-handed interception in the end zone that helped stop the bleeding for the Texans in a one-possession game.

Ridge Point will next face the powerhouse that is Atascocita high school on Friday, November 25th at the Berry Center in Cypress 7 pm. Good luck!