The Defender spoke with two of the players on one of the most favored teams to come out of the Class 6A bracket of the basketball Playoffs this season with a 31-3 regular season record. Dickinson senior center Patrick Williams is going to be an SEC offensive line man on the next level so you can only imagine what that was like going after rebounds this year and junior forward Zyon Little is a smooth brother to the basket. UIL Class 6A playoffs get your engines ready, Dickinson’s program is looking like they might be destined for a run.