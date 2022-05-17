AUSTIN, TX – Houston came ready for a fight in the UIL State Track Meet at Mike Meyers Stadium. In addition to our H-Town favorites closing out their events with gold medal finished, we had a few upsets with new faces bursting onto the scene this year.

Boys 6A

Klein Forest shocked the World upsetting the relay team they have been chasing all season. Despite Duncanville narrowly beating Klein Forest in the 4×100 meter Relay earlier in the day, the Golden Eagles responded in the 4×200 meter relay winning the gold medal with a 1:23.37 time.

When junior Jaden Galloway, senior Jacob Compton, and sophomores Ahmir Robinson and Jelani Watkins were asked what made the difference in their last race against Duncanville, Compton stated, “We wanted it a lot. This is my last year as a senior, and we all just wanted to win and execute on the biggest stage.” Klein Forest Jelani Watkins also took home the gold medal in the 200 meters dash with a 20.78 time. So, mark my words, look out for sophomores Robinson and Watkins to make some serious noise in future track meets based on the fact that they looked way beyond their classifications as underclassmen this season.

(Humble) Summer Creek track star Darius Rainey, a University of Southern California commit, may have been Houston’s brightest shining star throughout the day. After capturing a personal record 46.36 second time to secure a gold medal in the 400 meters dash, Rainey achieved another personal record 1:50.63 time in his gold medal finish for the 800 meters dash.

Summer Creek’s Donovan Bradley won silver in the 110m Hurdles and bronze in 300m Hurdles.

Shadow Creek Isaac Henderson, a North Carolina A&T commit, earned a silver medal after clocking a 10.31 time in the 100m dash.

Shadow Creek Sprinter Isaac Henderson

Lastly, Strake Jesuit ‘s Jace Posey broke the internet with a gold medal high jump of 7-04.25, which is the highest jump recorded in a UIL state track meet. Katy Tompkins Matthew Kumar took home a gold medal with a 16-03.00 jump. And Summer Creek senior Aaron Davis won a gold medal with a long jump of 25-03.75.

Girls 5A

Fort Bend Marshall senior hurdle Queen Tairah Johnson, a North Carolina A&T commit, repeated her gold medal performance from seasons past with a personal best 13.62 time recorded in the 100 meters Hurdles.

Ft. Bend Marshall’s Desirae Roberts finished with a silver medal in the 300 meters hurdles.

In the relays, Fort Bend Marshall 4×100 meter and 4×200 meter relay teams (Tairah Johnson, Brittney Green, Janai Williams and Cesley Williams) finished with silver medals clocking in at 46.26 and 1:38.05 respectively.

Girls 6A

The ladies of Fort Bend Bush 4×100 meters Relay team that consists of Raylen Russell, Rachel Joseph, Christina Pleasant and Amariya Hardeman captured a gold medal in the event with a 45.33 time.

Shadow Creek’s 4×200 meters Relay team that consists of Amaya Kennison-Jenkins, Mackenzie Collins, Sydney Bryant and Nia Parks took home the gold medal in their event clocking a 1:35.14. Shadow Creek later doubled up earning a gold medal in the 4×400 meters Relay with a 3:41.69 time.

Katy Mayde Creek hurdler Simone Ballard won a gold medal in the 100m Hurdles (13.33) and 300m hurdles (41.11).

Summer Creek senior Jade Johnson closed out her high school career winning a gold medal in the Triple Jump with a 42-06.00 jump. Klein junior India Alix won a silver medal after long jumping an incredible 20 feet jump.

Summer Creek Jade Johnson Klein India Alix

Boys 5A

Fort Bend Marshall boys did what they do best in the 4×200 meters relay and that is capture gold. Marshall’s Michael Patterson Gerald Holmes, Jonathan Howard and Kameron Williams finished the relay more than a full second in front of the competition with a 1:23.60 time. The Buffs 4×400 meters relay team then matched the 200-meters team winning a gold medal in the event.

Ft. Bend Marshall’s Arveyon Davis walked away with a bronze after achieving his personal best time of 13.78 in the 110 meters Hurdles, and Marshall’s Chris Brinkley finished with a bronze in the 300 meters hurdles clocking in at 36.74.

Baytown Sterling senior Cameron Chin won gold in the 400 meters dash with a personal best 47.05 time.