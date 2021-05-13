Even though we didn’t sweep the DFW/Dallas area this season at the UIL state track meet, Houston shined on them in Austin with a few notable performances in both Class 5A and 6A.

In the boys’ group of Class 5A, Fort Bend Marshall’s 4x200m relay team (JaCorey McAdams, Jaquez White, Jonathon White, Chris Brinkley) won a gold medal, clocking a 1:25.23 time. Crosby’s 4x100m relay team (Kam Kirkwood, Reggie Branch, Jonathan Fuselier, Emonte Wilson) also took home a gold medal with a 40.66 time. Brenham’s Keanu Jones won the gold in the 100m dash, clocking a 10.23, and Rosenberg Terry sprinter Kellen Stewart won the 200m dash with a 20.78. Manvel’s Adam Mason won the 400m dash in 47.43, while the Mavericks Jalen Walthall was the Triple Jump gold medal winner with 50-4.

In the ladies’ group of Class 5A, Fort Bend Marshall’s 46 points tied Lancaster for first place in team standings. Marshall’s Tairah Johnson took home the gold in the 100m hurdles with a sub-14 second (13.77) finish. Then Johnson contributed to Marshall’s 4x100m relay (Shanice Walker, Cesley Williams, Janai Williams, Tairah Johnson) gold medal victory with a 46.34 time.

Fort Bend Marshall sprinter Cesley Willams won gold in the 400m (54.07). Fort Bend Hightower’s Jaiden Iston received a bronze medal in 400m dash.

Manvel’s 4×400 relay (Rayah Wynn, Kayla Smith, Ja’Dasia Sims, Jasir Miller) finished with gold while Ft. Bend Hightower received a silver medal.

For the girls of Class 6A, I am not going to deny, I was disappointed to see Summer Creek’s “Golden Girl” Dynasty McClennon in the stands and not on the track. But the show must go on and Katy’s Seven Lakes relay teams stepped up for the city. Seven Lakes 4x100m relay (Sydney Kim, Ibiso David-West, Alyssa Tate, Haley Tate) took home gold with a 44.89 finish, and Seven Lakes 4x400m relay (Avery Catchings, Alyssa Tate, Ibiso David-West, Haley Tate) won gold with a 3:44.23 time.

Katy Cinco Ranch’s Amelia Flynt won a gold medal in the Discus (46-5), and Humble Summer Creek’s Morgan Taylor won gold in the 300m hurdles (42.28).

In the Class 6A boys meet, Summer Creek finished on top of the overall points standing with 54 points. Summer Creek’s Jalen Rivers cleared a 6-foot-9 high jump to win the Class 6A high jump state title. Humble Atascocita’s Jaden Preston won gold in the Triple Jump. Katy Taylor’s Bryce Foster won the Shotput with a 71 ft. and 1 in. throw. Richmond George Ranch’s Bryce McCray won gold in the 300 Hurdles (36:27.20).

And in the race of the meet, Cedar Hill defeated the field with a 4x100m relay photo finish. Katy Tompkins, who ran a nation’s best time earlier in the season, finished in second place while Alief Taylor placed third.

Alief Taylor’s Relay Team Runs for More Than a Race

Despite Alief Taylor’s 4x100m boys relay team finishing in third place in the UIL Class 6A state track meet final, their “Quartet” of senior Keshaun Cooper Owens, Demontrae Callis, Anthanase Mwamba and junior Tyler King were nothing short of spectacular on their journey.

Alief Taylor “Quartet” (L-R) Keshaun Cooper Owens, Tyler King, Demontrae Callis and Anthanase Mwamba

Inspired by the memory of former Alief Taylor track star Khambrail Winters, who was fatally shot earlier in November, the “Quartet” blazed passed all competition with gold medals finishes throughout their post-season.

And in the state final, Alief Taylor stayed with the front of the pack that included the nation’s best, but unfortunately just fell short of the pinnacle with a photo finish wherein they finished third.

Demontray Callis also earned the bronze medal in the 100m dash and Tyler King earned the bronze medal in the 200m dash.

The Defender spoke with the “Quartet” before they headed out to the state track meet to discuss what makes them special, their keys to success and more.

Describe “The Quartet”

Mwamba: “We all have different personalities. We hate losing because we are competitive and always have a will to win.”

Keys to Success

King: “Hard work and dedication every day. We listen to the coach every day and just work.”

Post-Season Inspiration

Cooper Owens: “Really, we dedicate this track season to our long, lost brother Khambrail Winters, who ran for our school. Long live him.”

Moving Forward

King: “We got to keep putting in the work and keep grinding.”