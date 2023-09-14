The Cypress Springs varsity football program is showing signs of maturity. Last season the Panthers finished 4-6 overall. The Panthers’ four wins last season matched their win total from the previous four seasons combined. This season, the Panthers have already won their first three games. A major factor in those three wins was Panthers’ senior quarterback Harrison Mass.

“He’s the general, he’s the engine that makes everything go. He’s our leader on offense. When the ball’s in his hands, we’re in a good situation,” said Cypress Springs head coach Oji Fagan.

Originally from Chicago, Mass began his football journey at four years old, playing flag football with i9 sports. After moving to Houston, he began playing with the Ravens in the Cy Fair Sports Association. In search of more competitive games, he joined the Cypress Tigers in the Texas Youth Football Association. Once in middle school, he played at Anthony Middle School and then took his skills to Cypress Springs for high school.

Mass was given the opportunity to play on the varsity level at the end of his freshman season.

“It was good. I got a kick return. It felt good to be on the field as a freshman,” said Mass.

After a successful freshman season, he started as the slot back in his sophomore season.

“It was a little faster than freshman, but I enjoy varsity because it’s better competition,” said Mass.

During his junior season, Mass threw for over1,600 yards and accounted for 13 touchdowns through the air, while on the ground he ran for over 500 yards and scored seven TDs.

“He’s matured so much over the three years he’s played varsity. He got on this field and played as a sophomore and competed. Now he has full command of the game. The game is slower for him and he can control the offense,” said Fagan.

As a result of hard work and dedication to his craft, Mass’ junior season ended with him being nominated first-team all-district.

“I’ve been working with my QB coach, coach Wilson, and Rischad Whitfield at Footwork King to be the best quarterback I can be.We work a lot on footwork, rolling out of the pocket and stepping up in the pocket to deliver a great ball,” said Mass.

In February, Mass received his first offer from the Air Force.

“Receiving my first offer felt great, but I knew I still had more to prove, so I worked like it was my last every time I got the chance.” Harrison Mass

Harrison Mass, quarterback for the Cypress Springs varsity football team, preparing for a pass. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Mass continues to generate interest and has received over eight more offers including some from several Ivy League schools.

I felt good about getting those prestigious offers because it is a direct reflection of my parents, teachers, and all those who have helped me along the way,” said Mass.

After contemplating his college destination, Mass made his decision in July to go with Army West Point.

“I chose the Army because it allows me a chance to get a high-level education and play football,” said Mass. “It will also set me up for a career and life after football. I’ll also be able to serve my country.”

As Mass continues to motivate his team, he hopes to inspire the next generation to believe in themselves and put in the necessary work to accomplish their goals.

“Always be yourself. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you’re not good enough. Just be great and know who you are,” said Mass.

About Harrison Mass

Class: 2024

IG: @harrison.mass

Twitter: @MassHarrison

Position: Quarterback

Height & weight: 5-feet-11, 160 pounds

Players he studies: Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Status: Committed to Army West Point

Favorite artists: Lil Uzi Vert, Ken Carson, Lil Baby

Favorite subject: Science

Shout-outs: Parents and brother Myles Mass