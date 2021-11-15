Heights High School dedicated their halftime to memorialize Brianna Rodriquez, a fallen Heights junior that tragically died during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest.

Brianna was a member of the Heights band drill team and appeared to be loved by many, including Heights standout senior wide receiver Xavier Neal that scored a touchdown in the game for his classmate friend. Neal stood aside during the halftime ceremonies and was unavailable for comment.

Despite Heights taking a 21-6 loss to Memorial in the game, both teams came together in prayer to commemorate their fallen classmates. Memorial high school freshman John Hilgert was also among those lost at the Astroworld Festival.

The Defender’s prayers go out to all the families of those that perished at Astroworld. Many Blessings and God Bless.

