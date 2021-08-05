Now that August is here, training camps and two-a-days are kicking off for the upcoming 2021-22 high school football season. Therefore, the Defender has compiled a Pre-Season All Greater Houston area list of notable players we expect to have an impact year as they take their games to the next level.

2021-22 Pre-Season All Greater Houston Offense

Quarterback: Cardell Williams, Spring Westfield HS

Running Back: Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain HS

Wide Receiver: Chris Marshall, Fort Bend Marshall HS

Wide Receiver: Noah Thomas, Clear Springs HS

Wide Receiver: Matthew Golden, Klein Cain HS

Tight End: Donovan Green, Dickinson HS

Offensive Tackle: Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek HS

Offensive Tackle: Kameron Dewberry, Atascocita HS

Offensive Tackle: Bryce Simpson, Cypress Rach HS

Center: PJ Williams, Dickinson HS

2021-22 Pre-Season All Greater Houston Defense

Defensive Lineman: Anthony Holmes, Spring Westfield HS

Defensive Lineman: Kristopher Ross, North Shore HS

Defensive Lineman: Erick Conley, Fort Bend Travis HS

Edge Rusher: Malick Sylla, Katy HS

Edge Rusher: Dylan Dixson, Pearland HS

Linebacker: Harold Perkins, Cy Park HS

Linebacker: Owen Pewee, Cy Park HS

Defensive Back: Denver Harris, North Shore HS

Defensive Back: Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake HS

Defensive Back: Bobby Taylor, Katy HS

Honorable Mentions

ATH Randy Masters, Houston Yates HS

WR Camron Heard, Houston Furr HS

QB Bishop Davenport, Spring HS

WR Nicholas Anderson, Katy HS

S Jacobe Chester, Fort Bend Marshall HS

CB Micah Bell, The Kinkaid School

DE Zachary Chapman, Fort Bend Marshall HS

OG Reagan Gill, Jersey Village HS

TE Chico Holt, Strake Jesuit HS