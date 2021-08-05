Now that August is here, training camps and two-a-days are kicking off for the upcoming 2021-22 high school football season. Therefore, the Defender has compiled a Pre-Season All Greater Houston area list of notable players we expect to have an impact year as they take their games to the next level.
2021-22 Pre-Season All Greater Houston Offense
Quarterback: Cardell Williams, Spring Westfield HS
Running Back: Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain HS
Wide Receiver: Chris Marshall, Fort Bend Marshall HS
Wide Receiver: Noah Thomas, Clear Springs HS
Wide Receiver: Matthew Golden, Klein Cain HS
Tight End: Donovan Green, Dickinson HS
Offensive Tackle: Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek HS
Offensive Tackle: Kameron Dewberry, Atascocita HS
Offensive Tackle: Bryce Simpson, Cypress Rach HS
Center: PJ Williams, Dickinson HS
2021-22 Pre-Season All Greater Houston Defense
Defensive Lineman: Anthony Holmes, Spring Westfield HS
Defensive Lineman: Kristopher Ross, North Shore HS
Defensive Lineman: Erick Conley, Fort Bend Travis HS
Edge Rusher: Malick Sylla, Katy HS
Edge Rusher: Dylan Dixson, Pearland HS
Linebacker: Harold Perkins, Cy Park HS
Linebacker: Owen Pewee, Cy Park HS
Defensive Back: Denver Harris, North Shore HS
Defensive Back: Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake HS
Defensive Back: Bobby Taylor, Katy HS
Honorable Mentions
ATH Randy Masters, Houston Yates HS
WR Camron Heard, Houston Furr HS
QB Bishop Davenport, Spring HS
WR Nicholas Anderson, Katy HS
S Jacobe Chester, Fort Bend Marshall HS
CB Micah Bell, The Kinkaid School
DE Zachary Chapman, Fort Bend Marshall HS
OG Reagan Gill, Jersey Village HS
TE Chico Holt, Strake Jesuit HS