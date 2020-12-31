High School Sports Year in Review: Setting Records, Cancellations, State Champs

Despite half of the 2019-20 high school sports seasons being cancelled due to COVID-19, Houston still managed to have a notable year. Here are the top 10 high school sports stories of 2020.

Shadow Creek, North Shore win state

In Class 5A, Shadow Creek won their first state championship with a 28-22 win over Denton Ryan. In Class 6A, North Shore defeated Duncanville 31-17, winning back-to-back state championships in the process.

Yates sets national 100-point record

The 2019-20 Jack Yates High School basketball team broke the national scoring record, scoring 100 points or more in 16 straight games. The record had been previously claimed by a former Yates basketball team a decade earlier.

Hightower, Yates, Dickinson and Stafford go to state

With a potential Class 4A rematch of the best of Houston basketball versus the best of Dallas basketball on the slate at the state tournament, Yates highly anticipated playing Oak Cliff Faith and Family Academy, the team that beat them in the semi-finals in 2019. In Class 6A, Dickinson would have had a game to remember against last year’s state champion Duncanville. At the time Dickinson’s shooting guard Tramon Mark was averaging 40 points a game in the playoffs. Just to think what could have been.

UIL cancels 2019-20 track, baseball and softball

At the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the UIL was forced to cancel all spring high school sports of the 2019-20 season.

Kingwood pitcher Masyn Winn drafted to MLB

With the Cardinals’ first selection in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft, they selected pitcher / short stop Masyn Winn from Kingwood High School. Scouts noted that when they witnessed Winn throwing 98mph fastballs at the World Wood Bat Association World Championship it was a no brainer Winn was skipping college for the pros.

Katy players protest racial injustices

After the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a pair of high-profile defensive backs (Bobby Taylor and Hunter Washington) from a nationally ranked, predominately white Katy football program, decided to sit out the team’s first scrimmage, following in the footsteps of other professional athletes that refused to attend practices and or playoff games that week in protest.

McDonalds All-American game in Houston cancelled

Houston has been home to 21 McDonald’s All Americans, and in 2020 the city would have turned up with the likes of Morton Ranch’s L.J. Cryer and Dickinson’s Tramon Mark potentially on the floor.

Woodard sisters pick HBCU Howard over Power 5 school

Six-foot-three Episcopal volleyball standouts, twins Bria and Cimone Woodard, had verbally committed to play for Texas A&M, but after deep reflection, decided to flip their commitment to Howard University.

North Shore’s De’matrius Davis top 5 winningest HS player

With 50 victories and counting, North Shore quarterback De’matrius Davis is set to end up third place all-time leaders in high school football wins if he closes out his career with a third state title. Note that the 2019 NFL Draft’s 1st overall pick, Kyler Murray, finished his Texas high school career with 47 wins, and the projected 2021 top pick, Trevor Lawrence, finished his senior year with 52. The all-time high school wins record is 56 victories.

Hightower’s Bryce Griggs’ decides to stay in Texas

In June, it was announced that one of Houston’s best young basketball talents was transferring to San Diego to play alongside #1 basketball recruit Mikey Williams. Fortunately for us, by September Griggs decided returning to Hightower was in his best interest.