FINAL SCORE:

North Shore 55 Westfield 25

North Shore sophomore quarterback Kaleb Bailey (#9) and senior running back Rashaad Johnson (#34) scored six touchdowns on the first seven possessions in a 55-25 blowout victory at Galena Park ISD Stadium.

North Shore senior defensive back Evan Jackson returned a 64-yard punt for a touchdown. Jackson also made a leaping interception in the game.

Westfield senior wide receiver Dajohn Palomo would not be denied access into the end zone scoring a touchdown on a punt return.

North Shore junior linebacker Dillon Dixon snagged an interception to create another defensive turnover for the Mustangs.

