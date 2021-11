FINAL SCORE:

Atascocita 21 North Shore 31

Galena Park North Shore High School defeated Atascocita High School by a score of 31-21 at Galena Park ISD Stadium, clinching the 6A Region III District 21 title. North Shore junior wide receiver David Amador caught a touchdown pass from freshman phenom quarterback Kaleb Bailey. Atascocita senior wide receiver and baseball star Chase Sowell finished the game with two touchdown catches.

Atascocita HS wide receiver Chase Sowell scored two touchdown catches in the game.

North Shore senior Defensive Lineman Kristopher Ryan-Ross sets up a shop in the backfield.