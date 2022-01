FINAL SCORE:

Booker T. 95 Kashmere 18

Booker T. Washington high school had their way with a limited Kashmere high school roster at TJ Engram Gymnasium. Washington senior point guard Kemya Reece was the leading scorer with a stellar 41 points on the night. Washington senior forward Dakiah Yates scored 25 points.

Booker T. Washington pitched a shutout in the first quarter scoring 32 unanswered points.

