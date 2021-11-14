FINAL SCORE:
CY FAIR 16 LAMAR 14
Cy Fair High School advanced to the second round of the playoff after the Bobcats defeated Lamar High School by a score of 16-14 at Delmar Stadium 11/12/2021. Lamar junior quarterback Kenneth Rosenthal ran for a touchdown and threw one to junior wide receiver Ayden Turner. Cy Fair Kicker Danny Bahena made all three of his field goals that included a 46 yard kick and a lead taking kick in the fourth quarter.
