FINAL SCORE:

CY FAIR 16 LAMAR 14

Cy Fair High School advanced to the second round of the playoff after the Bobcats defeated Lamar High School by a score of 16-14 at Delmar Stadium 11/12/2021. Lamar junior quarterback Kenneth Rosenthal ran for a touchdown and threw one to junior wide receiver Ayden Turner. Cy Fair Kicker Danny Bahena made all three of his field goals that included a 46 yard kick and a lead taking kick in the fourth quarter.

Cy Fair Kicker Danny Bahena hits 3 out of 3 of his field goals including this 46 yard field goal to keep the Bobcats in the game.



Bahena’s 3rd Field Goal gave Cy Fair a 16-14 lead late.

