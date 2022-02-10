FINAL SCORE:

Elkins 64 Ridge Point 56

Ft. Bend Elkins high school defeated Ridge Point high school by a score of 64-56 at Hopson Fieldhouse 02.08.2022. Elkins combo guard Chris Johnson was boxed in early on Ridge Point double teams with Elkins teammate Jackson Fields out of the game due to flu-like symptoms. Despite all that, the game remained back and forth in the 4th quarter. Johnson finished the game with the win after a mid-range bucket and clutch free throws. Highlights Page concludes with a Post Game Interview with Johnson and Ridge Point Player of the Game (#11) T.J. Ford Jr..