FINAL SCORE:

Hightower 31 Manvel 21

Ft. Bend Hightower high school defeated Alvin-Manvel high school by a score of 31-21 to advance to the 4th round of the playoffs. Hightower wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Kaleb Johnson finished the game with a touchdown each. Manvel junior quarterback Kaeden Smith ran for two touchdowns.











Hightower and Manvel traded touchdowns to start the game tied at 7-7.

Hightower sophomore running back Jeremy Payne broke away for a 80 yard touchdown to put the Hurricanes up 13-7.

Manvel QB Kaeden Smith responded with his second TD run to even the score.

Hightower senior wide receiver Caleb Douglas took over the game and created separation with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Hightower sealed the deal with a field goal and touchdown connection between QB Kendron Penson Jr. and tight end Alijah Jones.

Hightower advances.