FINAL SCORE:

FB Marshall 96 Hightower 64

Ft. Bend Marshall high school defeated Ft. Bend Hightower high school by a score of 96-64 at Ft. Bend Hightower Competition Gym 01.28.2022. Marshall point-forward and wide receiver Chris Marshall, a Texas A&M commit, is getting into basketball form showing off the step back three-point element of his basketball game. Marshall finished the game with 40 points.