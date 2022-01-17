FINAL SCORE:

FB Marshall 83 Terry 60

Fort Bend Marshall high school defeated Rosenberg Terry high school by a score of 83-60 at Ft. Bend Marshall Competition Gym 01.14.2022. Marshall point guard Jayland Lowe made his plays from 3-point land and applied pressure to the interior defense with EZ bucket drives and distributions. The Buffalos star small forward and wide receiver Chris Marshall, a Texas A&M commit, showed off his full display of next level basketball skills that made him a prospect before football was even in his picture. Marshall breaks down his intentions to play football and basketball as an Aggie and pro. Texas A&M running back and track star Devon Achane (a Marshall Alum with a national high school track record and 2020 Orange Bowl MVP award) gives his advice to the next generation following in his footsteps at end of page.

Rosenberg Terry senior Daylen Morales made big shot after big shot throughout game.

Jayland Lowe

Chris Marshall

Chris Marshall discusses his love of basketball and how he plans on playing basketball and football at Texas A&M.

Devon Achane