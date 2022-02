FINAL SCORE:

Jack Yates 81 Worthing 51

Jack Yates high school defeated down-the-street rival Worthing high school by a score of 81-51 at Barnett Stadium 02.07.2022. Yates improves their seasonal district record to 11-4 ranking the Lions third in the Houston Class 4A district this year. Page concludes with a Post Game Interview of Yates Player of the Game (#11) Quron McKinney.