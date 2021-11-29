FINAL SCORE:

North Shore 26 Katy Tompkins 20

Galena Park North Shore high school defeated Katy Tompkins high school by a score of 26-20 to advance to the Quarterfinals round of the playoffs. North Shore wide receiver Jhalyn Bailey grabbed two touchdowns and senior receiver Nessiah Dunham and David Amador had one touchdown catch. Tompkins sophomore athlete Wyatt Young was a threat with a hat-trick three touchdowns.

North Shore opened the game scoring 20 unanswered points off three TD passes from freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey.

North Shore senior defensive back Caleb Flagg intercepted a pass that kept Tompkins scoreless before halftime.

In the second half Tompkins rallied behind three touchdowns from sophomore athlete Wyatt Young.

North Shore held their late lead with a TD catch from receiver Jhalyn Bailey and some close out defense.







