Final Score:

Yates 22 Worthing 6

Jack Yates High School defeats Worthing High School by a score of 22-6, taking home the annual Scott Street Classic trophy. Yates Junior Defensive End Kam’ron Bizor finished with 3 sacks, 5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. Yates’ Jarubein Spain and Brandon Brown each finished the game with a touchdown catch.

Photos By: Jimmie Aggison

Video By: Jodie B. Jiles