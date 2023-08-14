23 June 2023: Ft. Bend Hightower Varsity 7-on-7 team poses after a win in the state tournament in College Station. Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

The Hightower High School varsity football team finished second in district 6A-20 behind Ridge Point. They made it to playoffs, but lost in the third round to CE King. Players took to the off-season to focus on needed skills, then came back in July to compete in the 7-on-7 state tournament held in College Station, hoping to see improvements.

“One of the things I always tell our players is that in the summer and off-season is where spots are won or lost,” said Hightower head coach Cornelius Anthony. “Your off-season in the winter, your off-season in the spring, in addition to what you do in the summer with strength and conditioning is what is going to determine whether or not you have a successful fall. Anytime the kids can come out and compete at a high level against high-level competition, it’s going to pay dividends for you in the fall.”

Next season Hightower will have several stand-out talents on both sides of the ball. Joseph Stewart Jr., Hightower’s QB1, is returning and looking to pick up where he left off last year.

“He was offensive MVP last season and has crushed every passing record at Hightower High School,” said Anthony.

As Stewart looks to take on a bigger role this upcoming season, he took the summer to work out with J.P. Tillman and Coach Coleman to focus on his coverage reading ability.

“I’ve been working on knowing the different coverages defenses run trying to bait me to throw in the wrong spots and knowing where to go with the ball in different situations,” said Stewart.

By playing 7-on-7 Stewart has worked to build chemistry with his receivers prior to the start of the season.

“Playing 7-on-7 gives us the ability to build chemistry and identify what our receivers can or can’t do in matchups,” said Stewart.

Zion Kearney, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound stand-out wide receiver who has committed to Oklahoma, has been working out with Jarrett Bailey and Rischad Whitfield over the summer. As he steps into his senior season, the word is out on Kearney: “Don’t let him get the ball.”

Kearny understands that he may receive more lockdown coverage this season due to his talent, but he has used the off-season and 7-on-7 to get ready for it.

“It’s helping me learn how to run better routes through defensive coverage,” said Kearney.

“He’s a great kid with a great catch radius, big play guy with big play potential every time he steps on the field,” said Anthony.

Last season was Kade Phillips’ first year on varsity but he made the most of it in Hightowers’ secondary.

“Last year I was new, but I feel this year I’ll be more experienced in helping the team identify plays and coverages,” said Phillips.

Hightower hangs its hat on creating defensive turnovers. Over the summer Phillips took time to work on reading coverages with Jalil Johnson. Next season, with Phillips at the rover position, he’ll be competing with his teammates to see who will be the interception leader.

“Kade is another ball Hawk guy who has turned a lot of heads this off-season on the camp circuit, so we are expecting major things from him this upcoming season,” said Anthony.

Hightower’s defensive backfield will also include senior hybrid safety Kameron Reddic. Reddic has been working with coach Ronnie Prude to work on his footwork and hip placement. He also uses 7-on-7 to work on communication with his teammates.

“As a defense, we have to work it out now, prior to the season starting. Everyone makes mistakes, but if we can bond as a team and work out those mistakes now, in the season we’ll be better,” said Reddic.

“He’s a big hitter, very physical and he’ll try to knock your head off. We’re looking for him to help us with run support, but he can cover as well,” said Anthony.

Ephraim Dotson is a three-year letterman who will also be in the Hightower defensive backfield causing havoc for opposing offenses. Last season, the Rice commit pulled in five interceptions. He has taken the off-season to fine-tune his game.

“I’m working on my mechanics, my angles, my feet,” said Dotson. “It’s harder in 7-on-7 to track a receiver because they have four seconds and receivers run dirt routes.”

Working with coaches Johnson and Prude, Dotson understands that he must play a bigger leadership role next season.

“We’ve come a long way. As a leader I need to be better with communicating plays and routes with my teammates, so we can all be on the same page defensively,” said Dotson.

“He’s a big-time playmaker, very smart, extremely savvy, and a great football player,” said Anthony.

With the roster loaded with talent, Hightower hopes to make a deeper playoff run next season.