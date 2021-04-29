Fort Bend Hightower High School senior Jaiden Itson, a University of Iowa commit, appears to be the frontrunner to watch in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run after dominating her competition at the Class 5A Regional Track Meet.

Itson finished with a first place 2:13.30 time in the 800-meter run and a second place 55.35 time in the 400-meter dash, earning her a lane in both state track meet events come the first weekend of May. Itson also helped the Hurricanes 4 x 400-meter relay team advance to the state meet with a first place 3:46.81 time.

The Defender spoke with Itson after her Regional meet to discuss her start in track, University of Iowa commitment, keys to success and more.

Running Start

“My mom put me in it when I was little and it kind of just stuck with me.”

Iowa Commitment

“I just really like the way that they recruited me. They were always constantly reassuring me they wanted me to be there more than the majority of schools I was looking at. They told me what they wanted right when I got the first call and when I went on the visit I really loved the campus.”

Regional Meet Victories

“I really got out fast to made sure I got out of the pack (of runners). Then I just tried to stay out of the pack, honestly.”

Focus on State

“For me, I haven’t had that much competition this year. So, when I get to state I feel like I am going to be able to get with those girls who are running good in each race and be able to get my PR (“personal record”) while putting out a good time.”

Jaiden Itson. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Jaiden Itson

Twitter: @jaidenitson

Runners She Studies: Raevyn Rodgers

Favorite Musicians: Lil Durk and Youngboy

World Problem She Would Solve: Police Brutality

Shoutouts: “My mom, my coaches and everyone who helped me.”