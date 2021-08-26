Marshall Defensive Tackle Laurence Tillman looks to make an impact for the M Block this season. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Rev your engines ladies and gentlemen! The 2021-22 high school football season has arrived and the matchups are thrilling, to say the least. ESPN U kicks off H-Town play covering Bridgeland and Klein Cain for national audiences this opening weekend. Then, October forecasts to be something memorable with defending champion Katy playing against Katy Tompkins, the only team Katy lost to last season by a score of 24-19.

North Shore and Fort Bend Marshall look to be in tip-top form going into the season and are primed to make strong cases nationally going into the season stacked with next level talent across the board.

In HISD, the rivalry and street classics games should be pretty Gucci this season. I am curious to see what Yates’ offensive attack will look like under new head coach Troy Degar. IDK emoji.

Check out some of the upcoming football games to watch this season below.

Friday, September 10

North Shore vs. Westfield

Planet Ford Stadium 7:00pm

Friday, October 1

Katy vs. Katy Tompkins

Legacy Stadium 7:00pm

Saturday, October 2

Yates vs. Wheatley (Third Ward/Fifth Ward Classic)

Barnett 7:00pm

Friday, October 8

Lamar vs. Bellaire (Rivalry Game)

Butler 7:00pm

Friday, October 15

Richmond-Foster vs. Alvin-Manvel

Freedom Field 7:00pm

Saturday October 16

Wheatley vs. Kashmere (5th Ward Classic)

Barnett 6:00pm

Thursday, October 28

Yates vs. Worthing (Scott Street Classic)

Barnett 7:00pm

Friday, October 29

Atascocita vs. North Shore

TBD 6:30pm

Bridgeland QB Conner Weigman is one of the best QB_Baseball Prospects In The Country. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

2020-21 Undefeated Predictions Going into Playoffs

Katy

Ft. Bend Marshall

Bridgeland

North Shore

Spring

Manvel

