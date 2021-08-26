Rev your engines ladies and gentlemen! The 2021-22 high school football season has arrived and the matchups are thrilling, to say the least. ESPN U kicks off H-Town play covering Bridgeland and Klein Cain for national audiences this opening weekend. Then, October forecasts to be something memorable with defending champion Katy playing against Katy Tompkins, the only team Katy lost to last season by a score of 24-19.
North Shore and Fort Bend Marshall look to be in tip-top form going into the season and are primed to make strong cases nationally going into the season stacked with next level talent across the board.
In HISD, the rivalry and street classics games should be pretty Gucci this season. I am curious to see what Yates’ offensive attack will look like under new head coach Troy Degar. IDK emoji.
Check out some of the upcoming football games to watch this season below.
Friday, September 10
North Shore vs. Westfield
Planet Ford Stadium 7:00pm
Friday, October 1
Katy vs. Katy Tompkins
Legacy Stadium 7:00pm
Saturday, October 2
Yates vs. Wheatley (Third Ward/Fifth Ward Classic)
Barnett 7:00pm
Friday, October 8
Lamar vs. Bellaire (Rivalry Game)
Butler 7:00pm
Friday, October 15
Richmond-Foster vs. Alvin-Manvel
Freedom Field 7:00pm
Saturday October 16
Wheatley vs. Kashmere (5th Ward Classic)
Barnett 6:00pm
Thursday, October 28
Yates vs. Worthing (Scott Street Classic)
Barnett 7:00pm
Friday, October 29
Atascocita vs. North Shore
TBD 6:30pm
2020-21 Undefeated Predictions Going into Playoffs
Katy
Ft. Bend Marshall
Bridgeland
North Shore
Spring
Manvel
