Jariya Lee gives it her all in Wisdom HS volleyball

Wisdom junior outside hitter Jariya Lee is a ball of energy on the volleyball court that is always anticipating her next opportunity to put her team in a position to succeed.

Whether that requires making close-out serves as she did in Wisdom’s 3-1 comeback victory over Northside, or her willingness to sacrifice her body to prevent the other team from scoring, Lee leaves it all on the court.

Wisdom head volleyball coach Bridgette Davis listed what makes Lee so special.

“Her tenacity, her fight, and her drive,” Davis said. “She is a player that will give 110% effort and ignites everyone else.”

As a junior, Lee has become one of the most vocal players on her team, and it is obvious that she takes the responsibility of leadership that is necessary for all team sports.

The Defender spoke with Lee to discuss her style of play, leadership, advice to others and more.

Style of Play

“I will hustle for it. If nobody else can get it, I can get it. And I will always be there for my teammates.”

Comeback Win vs. Northside

“We communicated and did not let any balls drop. We went for every ball that we could.”

Keys to Success

“Hustle.”

Leadership

“I make sure everyone is straight. Even though they get down I’ve got to bring them up.”

Advice to Others

“Never give up.”

About Jariya Lee

Instagram: @_.mvp1._

Favorite artist: Lil Durk

Hobby: Practicing

Shout-out: “My momma”