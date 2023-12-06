Imagine leading your team in points, assists, rebounds, and blocks. Now imagine people still being unfamiliar with your talent. If you don’t follow high school basketball, you may be unaware of Heights’ Jazymyne Gilbert, a 5-foot-8 combo guard who is making a lot of noise in the class of 2025.

“I feel like the one thing keeping me from being highly recruited is me being out there. I need to post more of my stuff on social media, so more are aware of what I can do when it comes to basketball,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert was recently nominated MVP of HISD’s girls’ basketball tournament after she led her team to a 61-49 win over Houston Lamar in the gold division.

“It felt really good to get nominated and get the win,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert has been playing on the varsity level since her freshman year. Her sophomore season ended with her being nominated 1st team all-district and girls 6A district MVP.

“I was so grateful to have been nominated. It was a lot of hard work that went into that season,” said Gilbert.

Jazmyne Gilbert Combo guard/small forward Class: 2025

IG: @jazz_btyb

Twitter: @gilbertjazmyne

Height & weight: 5-feet-8, 130 pounds

Player she studies: Paige Bueckers

Status: uncommitted

Favorite artist: Drake

Favorite subject: English

Shout-outs: Mom, Dad, sister Jalyce

Originally from Lawton, Oklahoma, what started as a hobby has become a large part of Gilbert’s identity.

“During the holidays, I would visit my older cousins and we would play basketball in the street, and I enjoyed the game. I’ve played basketball forever, but I began playing competitively when I was four years old,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert would attend MacArthur Middle School in Lawton, Oklahoma. Freshman year, she moved to Houston and attended Houston Heights, where she was immediately elevated to varsity.

With the ability to create off the dribble as well as bring others into the play, Gilbert shows signs similar to Paige Bueckers at The University of Connecticut.

“I like the way she creates space to make shots and how she drives the ball. She has a good three-ball and is just a great all-around small forward,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert currently plays summer ball with Cyfair Premiere.

“We traveled to Atlanta, Kentucky, and many other states in the U.S. playing tough competition,” said Gilbert. “In travel ball, you get the opportunity to play people who are better than you and when you do that, it forces you to get better too.”

In 2024 Gilbert will be playing in the Select 40 circuit as she continues to make a name for herself and sharpen her skills in hopes of helping her team make a deep playoff run.

“Right now, I’m working on coming off screens and getting my shots up as well as shooting off the dribble,” said Gilbert.

When looking at her accomplishments and realizing how much work it takes, Gilbert offers advice to the next generation of players.

Stay in the lab and put in the work because that’s where you will get better. When you have a bad game, relax, mentally pray, and then get in the gym and put some work in,” said Gilbert.