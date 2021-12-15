Kashmere power forward Samyra Thomas has taken multi-sport to the next level during her high school campaign. On the basketball court, wrestling mat, track and field, you name it Thomas does it, and she does it well.

Kashmere volleyball and basketball have gone to the playoffs with Thomas leading the way earning her MVP awards for volleyball and basketball the last two years.

In wrestling Thomas is MVP for the past three years in a row as a three-time state qualifier, three-time district champion and two-time regional champion. This season Samyra is considered as one of the favorites to win gold at the State wrestling tournament.

When Coach Harvey was asked what makes Thomas special on the basketball court, Harvey stated.

“Pure, flat out athlete!”

“She does it all. She runs the floor real fast and is a real four post player (or five). She brings energy, is a shot blocker, and is a tremendous help to the roster along with plethora of others.” Coach Harvey added.

The Defender spoke with Samyra to discuss her style of play, multi-sports success and more.

Style of Play

“Really strong, really competitive, and if you got the ball I am on you.”

Points off Rebounds

“When the point guards shoot the threes I always have their backs boxing them out and going for the rebound. That is my part.”

Defense

“I’m lockdown. Wherever you go I am right beside you. You not going nowhere.”

Love of the Sport

“The reason I love sports is because if the physicality and adrenaline that goes through my body when I am doing all those sports especially with wrestling and basketball.”

Keys to Success Moving Forward

“Come to practice, stay in the gym working out and working on your skills.”

About Samyra Thomas

Twitter: @lil.mayraa

Instagram: myraa_.a

Current Offers: Paul Quinn and Shiner College

Artist Listening To: Megan Thee Stallion

Players She Studies: Cynthia Cooper

Shoutouts: God