At 6’6” 235 lbs., Katy senior edge-rushing defensive end Malick Sylla, a Texas A&M commit, has all the raw tools needed to potentially become a household name at the next levels of competition. His quickness off the snap has steadily improved and his frame has progressively developed from basketball to football with some hard gridiron work.

On the field, Sylla has shown off his high motor and deceptive agility despite suffering a lower body injury at the end of his junior year. Look out for this edge-rusher with roots from Senegal to make some big plays in the backfield for the Aggies sooner than later. I project mid to late first or second round with the right people.

When Katy defensive line coach A.J. Blum was asked what Sylla brought to the defensive line, Blum responded, “Unbelievable athleticism, great length, and his arms do what they are supposed to which creates trouble for other teams. When he plays with low pad level, using his closing speed, length and great motor, he is special.”

The Defender spoke with Sylla to discuss his style of play, edge rushing abilities, Texas A&M commitment, championship run this year and more.

Football Start

Sylla: “I’ve been playing since I was four-years-old. I have been playing since I was a little boy.”

Style of Play

Sylla: “I have been trying to become more of an aggressive end and put more power into my game because I have speed.”

Malick Sylla. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Seven Lakes Victory

Sylla: “I give it to my teammates because they give me opportunities when they sacrifice themselves so that I can make a play.”

Keys to Success

Sylla: “Working hard and just believing in my coaches.”

Pass Rushing

Sylla: “I use a lot of speed and I try to use my athleticism for my pass rushes.”

Texas A&M Commitment

Sylla: “I just feel like coach Price has a rich history with my status.”

Advice to Others

Sylla: “Stick to what you believe and don’t let someone else distract you.”

Back-to-Back State Title Run

Sylla: “We just have to stick to it and play with the intensity I know we can. Obviously, we have yet to play our best game, but it is going to come soon.”

About Malick Sylla

Instagram: @mal1ck__

Players He Studies: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) and Leon O’Neal (Texas A&M)

Favorite Artists: NBA Youngboy

Shoutouts: “My team, my coaches, my family and everybody.”

