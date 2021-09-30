Don’t let the 5’7” 170 lbs. on a rainy day fool you. Katy junior running back Seth Davis will rack up over 250 yards on your defense like Drake’s “O to 100” song real quick.

You see football has been a long-standing tradition in the Davis family with his first uncle Fred Davis, former head coach/owner of the youth football San Antonio Outlaws that was featured on the popular pewee football show “Friday Night Tykes”.

And as it appears, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with Fred’s nephew Seth Davis, who made a name for himself with a 224-yard rushing. 2 touchdown game against the Woodlands in a 21-14 victory.

Davis has the patience to let the play develop, and the speed to sprint through the hole for breakaway touchdowns.

The Defender spoke with the young phenom after Katy’s 45-3 victory over Seven Lakes to discuss his running style, keys to success and more.

Style of Play

Davis: “I am a quick back that likes to juke a lot. I make people miss and if I have to use my power I use that too.”

224-yard Performance

Davis: “It feels great. I really thank my lineman through all that. We really pushed the whole game and I got a lot of yards.”

Keys to Success

Davis: “I’m just working hard. I practice working hard every time and leading my team get better each week.”

Back 2 Back Championship Run

Davis: “We cannot treat our opponents lightly…We have to play hard each play and work hard in practice.”

About Seth Davis

Instagram: @thesethdavis23

Current Offers: Duke University, Rice University and Louisiana Tech

Players She Studies: Reggie Bush, Barry Sanders and Saquon Barkley

Shoutouts: “My team, my family and everyone that has helped me.”