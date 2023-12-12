With five games into the 2023-24 season, the Furr Brahmans currently find themselves sixth in 4A Region III District 21. That’s a quick shift from last season’s heavily senior-lead team which went 15-1 and finished tied for first with Booker T. Washington. This season is sure to be a challenge under new senior leadership. However, leading the Brahmans this year is senior Ke’Ron Foots.

Standing 6-feet-4 and weighing 171 pounds, Foots’ playing style and athleticism resembles that of a young Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I like his aggressiveness, how he’s humble and how he understands the game,” said Foots.

Foots began playing basketball in his eighth-grade year but he didn’t take it seriously until his junior season.

“In the eighth grade, I was still learning the game. Ninth grade we had COVID-19. And in my 10th grade year I was labeled uncoachable because of my ego,” said Foots.

Foots had athleticism, but he lacked discipline and direction. He lost his father at a young age and basketball became not only a way to express himself but a way to remember his father.

“When my dad passed basketball was like the only thing I had left of him, so I had to continue to play basketball,” said Foots.

Ke’Ron Foots

Class: 2024

IG: @footsono1

Twitter: @footskeron22

Position: Power forward

Height & weight: 6-feet-4, 171 pounds

Player he studies: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Rylo Rodriguez, Rod Wave

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: Coach Kelly, Mrs. Dina, Coach Lewis

During his 10th grade season, Foots was invited to play with the Mo City Ballers, an AAU program led by Coach Kelly, a close friend’s dad whom Foots saw as a role model.

Kelly saw Foots’ athleticism and decided to challenge him to not only become a better basketball player but a better man.

“He taught me a lot about responsibility, discipline, and the importance of having both while playing on a team,” said Foots.

As the Mo City Ballers played in the New Balance Circuit, they traveled to various cities playing tough competition. Seeing this competition showed Foots that athleticism wasn’t enough. To be great you had to be able to check all three boxes: size, athleticism, and coachability.

Foots took the challenge and dedicated himself to becoming a better player.

“I started working on my shooting and dribbling. For shooting I shot 1,000 shots a day and I did cone drills for my dribbling,” said Foots.

This season the Furr Brahmans have seen an improvement in Foots. His attitude is better, he is leading the team in rebounds, staying aggressive and out of foul trouble.

“Ke’Ron brings with him two years of experience in the program, and he’s a district champ, so he brings championship pedigree with him,” said Furr head coach Rodney Lewis.

Foots hasn’t committed to a collegiate program but hopes to find a program that is willing to welcome him in and allow him to showcase his talent.

“I’m looking for a program where I get along with the players, a place where I can build up my body for physicality, and compete at a high level. While in school I plan to major in aerospace engineering,” said Foots.

When looking at his accomplishments and realizing how much he has grown, Foots offers advice to the next generation of players.

“To be great you have to be mentally strong. You have to be able to be coachable, not have an ego and put your pride to the side,” said Foots.