In the dynamic realm of high school basketball, two remarkable young women at Booker T. Washington High School, Kendyl Harvey and Danaya Pope, stand out not just for their on-court skills but for their resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

Harvey leads her team in three-point field goals made and free throw attempts while Pope leads her team in points, steals, blocks, and assists. However, both players struggled last season and worked through the off-season to improve the slump they found themselves in.

“Kendyl Harvey, her confidence has shot to the roof and continues to rise,” said head basketball coach Kenric Harvey. “She can spread out of defense, with her outside shooting and quickness. Defensively, I can put her on any point guard and she’s going to stay in front of them. Danaya Pope is an exceptional player. She plays the passing lanes like nobody I’ve seen. Her basketball IQ is great, she leads the team as well as the district in scoring so she brings a lot to the table. She’s a very coachable kid who gets after it.”

Harvey’s basketball journey began at nine years old as she skipped recreational leagues and dived straight into the competitive world of AAU basketball. Her passion for the sport ignited after watching games on television, and she soon found herself emulating the athleticism she admired.

As she worked, her game evolved significantly over the years. She played on the JV team for both her freshman and sophomore years, while attending Dawson High School, then transferred to Booker T. Washington her junior year where she became a starter on the varsity team.

“I’ve become more confident on the court,” said Harvey. “Freshman and sophomore year I worried about making mistakes, but now I feel more comfortable, I make fewer mistakes and have more efficient games. Now I’m trying to improve going to the rack, ball handling, and playing with the contact.”

Kendyl Harvey Class: 2025

Position: Shooting Guard

Height & weight: 5-feet-6, 120 pounds

Players she studies: Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Jasmine Carson

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Kanye West, Destroy Lonely, J. Cole

Favorite subject: Physics

Shout-outs: Coach Harvey, Pops, Steve Barber

Transferring to Booker T. Washington in her junior year and earning a spot on the varsity team marked a turning point for Harvey as she previously struggled with self-confidence.

In the off-season, she worked with Pops at TJ Ford’s gym and the workouts helped her to focus on not only refining her technique but on continuing to build her confidence.

“He helps me get out of my head when I shoot because I used to get flustered when I didn’t make my shots, but the more that I work on it, the more comfortable I am with it. We work on perfecting my arc and my forearm and it’s helped a lot,” said Harvey.

Drawing inspiration from LSU women’s basketball players Flau’jae Johnson and Jasmine Carson, Harvey emphasizes the importance of a positive mindset and breaking through mental barriers.

“I watch Flau’jae because of her grit and her relentless defense. I like to watch Jasmine because her shooting is consistent and she had a breakout game against South Carolina,” said Harvey. “Basketball is an escape, when I’m like flustered around other things, I step on the court, lock in, and forget about other issues.”

Pope’s basketball journey was influenced by her family’s basketball legacy. With both parents having played for Smiley High School, Pope naturally embraced the sport while attending Thurgood Marshall Elementary. As she grew so did her love for the sport. However, during her sophomore year while attending Humble High School her basketball career took an unexpected turn, as a heel injury forced her to step away from the game temporarily.

“I was at an open run at Humble and I landed wrong. I thought it was my ankle, but I went to the doctor and they told me it was my heel,” said Pope. “When I got injured I stopped worrying about class and everything because I wasn’t playing basketball anymore. I felt like the dedication on the team wasn’t there for me.”

Danaya Pope Class: 2024

Position: Point Guard

Height & weight: 5-feet-7, 155 pounds

Players she studies: Milaysia Fulwiley (South Carolina), Erica Wheeler (Indiana Fever)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Favorite subject: English

Shout-outs: Coach Harvey

Pope’s internal struggle with the game she loved and her inability to play forced her to rethink her motivations, but her coaches and those who saw her potential wouldn’t allow her.

After getting back healthy, Pope’s dedication to improvement led her to transfer to Booker T. Washington High School for her senior year. Despite facing the challenge of overcoming an injury, she flourished, crediting her growth to daily training.

“When I transferred, I developed a lot more. I was in the gym every day training, practicing with the boys. I went over my transcript for colleges and saw I needed to improve. Those two years I was injured and lacked motivation showed that I had work to do,” said Pope.

Pope found basketball to be relaxing, helping to calm her nerves when she got upset.

In their respective journeys, Kendyl Harvey and Dayana Pope exemplify the resilience and determination required to overcome setbacks. These young athletes are not just making strides in the world of high school basketball; they are inspiring others with their empowering stories of triumph over adversity.