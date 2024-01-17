The Kashmere Rams have been absent from the UIL basketball playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Last year, they secured only two victories, landing them in eighth place in 4A Region III District 21. With the guidance of senior leader Kevin Mitchell, the Rams aim to turn things around this season.

“For us to turn things around, we need to play as one team, stay positive, and lock in,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell studied the game of Kevin Durant, a former University of Texas standout and NBA champion with great form and shooting ability from the elbow.

“I model my game after Kevin Durant because I love the Texas Longhorns and he is a great player,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell embarked on his basketball journey following a series of defeats against his childhood friend, Anyia Lazard. Their paths crossed in the third grade at Cook Elementary School, where Lazard, towering over the young Mitchell, possessed greater size and skill on the court.

“She used to always whoop me in basketball. I told her one day I was going beat her, and once I got taller than her, she could never beat me again,” said Mitchell.

After defeating his childhood opponent and building his confidence, Mitchell entered the sixth grade where he joined his first organized basketball team.

“Playing organized basketball was different than just playing in the neighborhood because you couldn’t just foul everybody. The refs called the fouls, so that was one thing I had to work on and that was a big challenge for me,” said Mitchell.

Kevin Mitchell Jr. Class: 2024

IG: @baybay_pt2

Twitter: @KevinMitchelljr

Position: Forward

Height & weight: 6-feet-5, 165 pounds

Players he studies: Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Rod Wave, NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: God, Coach, teammates, mom

After becoming more disciplined around the ball and becoming more familiar with the game, Mitchell joined the Houston Hot Shots to play summer basketball and develop his skills.

“Playing with them was a good experience. We went to tournaments in Dallas. It allowed me to meet new players and see different playing styles,” said Mitchell.

During his freshman year, Mitchell was a student at Kashmere High School. Although he had the chance to join the varsity team, this opportunity was abruptly curtailed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prematurely concluded the basketball season. Consequently, Mitchell had to wait until his sophomore year to finally make his debut on the varsity stage.

“At first I felt like I was too young to be on varsity. I wanted to play with my friends on JV, but my coach told me I was too big and too talented to not move up,” said Mitchell. “However, by my junior season, I felt more comfortable with both my teammates, my game, and the coaching staff.”

In his junior season, Mitchell exhibited significant progress in his game, a crucial factor for Kashmere’s program turnaround. Unfortunately, during the summer preceding his senior season, Mitchell faced a setback as he suffered an ankle injury, forcing him to be sidelined.

“We played a game at Davis High School and I rolled my ankle going up for a block. After the game, I was in tears because I didn’t think I would play basketball again, but I’m here right now. God blessed me with another day and now I’m here walking stronger,” said Mitchell.

For athletes who may struggle with motivation or confidence, Mitchell advises them to seek motivation from family or supportive friends who uplift and encourage them.

“Find something that motivates you. If you don’t have that support at home, it’s okay to have a friend that will motivate you, because I have a lot of childhood friends that motivate me every day. They’ve been lifting me ever since the beginning,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell is not only working on his shot to improve his game, but he is also working to improve his attitude while playing the game he is so passionate about.

“Sportsmanship and shooting, if I work on that, it’s going to be great because I’ve been having ups and downs. Everybody gets frustrated, I just can’t let that get the best of me,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell isn’t committed to a college program but hopes to find a home where he can continue developing his skills on the court while also working to become an electrician.