When talking Texas high school football, there’s little doubt that one of the toughest districts is Class 6A Region III District 21. The district includes North Shore, Atascocita, Summer Creek and C.E. King, schools that make deep playoff runs each football season. Stat leaders in this district make a strong argument for their testament of skill. K’Mard Kimble, a senior at C.E. King, has over 35 tackles for loss, two blocked punts, three blocked field goals, seven touchdowns and is ranked seventh in the state for sacks. These numbers make him one of the best defensive tackles not only in 6A Region III District 21 but arguably in the state.

“K’Mard is an intelligent kid, very cerebral,” said C.E. King defensive line coach Walter Moreham. “He knew the defense inside and out. Last season we graduated a lot of seniors, so we were a younger team this season and with his domination, he gave us more opportunities to do some things. To opposing teams, he was an X factor, a one-man wrecking crew sometimes.”

Kimble’s relentless style of play is similar to two NFL greats; one current and one former NFL great.

“I watch a lot of Aaron Donald because I like how he is hard-working and makes everything look easy. I also like to watch Reggie White because he has great pass-rush moves and he was very physical,” said Kimble.

“Great kid, an awesome athlete, probably one of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching,” said Jacobson Joseph, offensive line coach at Hightower High School. “He has all the tools, he knows how to defeat blocks and how to read keys. He’s an extremely smart kid and he does a great job defeating double teams.”

Seeing his potential

Kimble stands 6-feet-1 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds. He power cleans 315 pounds and squats 675 pounds. With Kimble’s stats, the only thing that kept him from being a highly sought-after recruit may have been his height.

However, Stephen F. Austin University overlooked his height and saw his potential. Coach Ty Warren at Stephen F. Austin saw the work and determination and offered Kimble to play football for the Lumberjacks.

“I talked to Coach Warren and he offered me the opportunity to play on the collegiate level. I felt blessed to be recognized and have the opportunity to continue playing football because not everyone gets this opportunity,” said Kimble. “I hung the phone up and an hour later Coach Warren called back with the baseball coach on the phone. They were discussing my baseball film they watched on my hudl account. After watching my film, the baseball coach also offered me the opportunity to play baseball for the Lumberjacks.”

Kimble is a talented kid. He not only dominates on the football field, but domination continues during baseball season as well.

“During my junior season my batting average was .415, my on-base percentage was .879, I had 24 RBIs with six home runs and six intentional walks,” said Kimble.

More than what meets the eye

People may look at Kimble and not see him as an athlete until they see him on the field, but he’s been an athlete for a long time. He began playing baseball when he was four years old and when he enrolled at C.E. King, he made the JV baseball team his freshman year.

He also began playing football at an early age.

“I started playing football when I was three. I played two games flag and then went straight to tackle football,” said Kimble. “I played with several teams in the Texas Youth Association before going to play with the Chiefs in North Harris County (NHC). For more competitive play, I played with Da Pack in the Texas Youth Football Association (TYFA) then I played with Hit Squad in the Big League.

Kimble also played with the 713 Cardinals and then went on to attend Michael R. Null Middle School.

“Playing with these various teams and leagues showed me I had what it took to play with tougher competition,” said Kimble.

When Kimble got to C.E. King, he played two freshman football games, one snap of JV, then began to start on the varsity team and has never looked back. During his freshman year, he won first-team all-district. His sophomore year, he won second-team all-district, and in his junior year, he won first-team all-district again.

“Since my junior season, I’ve worked harder to get faster and obtain more football knowledge,” said Kimble. “I worked with Randle Warren to improve my strength and Mr. Johnny, our school’s track coach to improve my conditioning.”

Kimble is arguably the best defensive player in 6A Region III District 21.

Next season he plans to study sports medicine while at Stephen F. Austin.

“I chose the Lumberjacks because I liked how they ran their program and showed they care for their players. Coach Warren showed up for my family and I this past summer when I lost my sister, and that put words to actions for me,” said Kimble.

Kimble looks back and offers words of inspiration to the next generation of athletes.

“Keep working; anything is possible. If anybody tells you that you are too small, don’t listen to them. Just keep working,” said Kimble.

About K’Mard Kimble

Class: 2024

IG: @thekmardkimble

Twitter: @kmard3kimble

Position: Defensive tackle

Height & weight: 6-feet-1, 290 pounds

Players he studies: Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Reggie White (retired)

Status: Committed to Stephen F. Austin

Favorite artist: Rylo Rodriguez

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: Mom, Dad, Coach Moreham and Coach Young