Last season the Worthing Colts finished fourth in 4A-1 Region III District 11 behind Washington, Furr and Yates. This season they stand at a perfect 3-0 in district and hope to remain unbeaten as they make a playoff run. One of their game-changing players is junior running back Kwame Roy.

“He’s an outstanding player. He’s been a game-changer for us. He’s one of our hardest workers on the field, he’s an outstanding athlete,” said Worthing Head Coach Brandon Ellis

On the offensive end, Roy’s ability to be elusive, as he weaves in and out of the defense, resembles the moves of Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett.

“I study him because he was fast and I like how he did his cutbacks,” said Roy.

On the defensive end, Roy’s ability to read the quarterback is a testament to his time studying Jessie Bates III.

Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

“He’s a very good defensive player in zone coverage and he has great footwork,” said Roy.

Roy began playing football when he was six years old for his dad’s team, the Cambridge Panthers in the Texas Youth Football Association.

“I played quarterback and was averaging six touchdowns per game,” said Roy.

After moving with his mom, he attended Angleton Junior High School until graduating onto Angleton High School.

“My freshman year I played junior varsity and was moved up to varsity for playoffs,” said Roy. “My sophomore year I started at wide receiver for Angleton High School.”

Roy’s sophomore season with Angleton ended in the second round of the playoffs as they lost to College Station. The loss taught Roy the importance of strength and conditioning.

“After we lost, I was focused on getting and staying in shape. I went to the track, ran hills, worked on footwork, and went to the gym every day,” said Roy.

Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

Roy is simply a kid with natural athletic ability. The dual sport athlete shines on the football field, but he has a love for basketball, as well. A pivotal moment in Roy’s journey happened during the summer of his junior season, while in the gym, a as Worthing football coach walked in.

“The summer of my junior season I moved to live with my aunt, and I was in the gym playing basketball when a coach at my current school, Worthing, noticed me,” said Roy. “He asked if I had ever played football, and I said ‘Yes.’ The rest is history.”

Roy began to dedicate himself to always growing and improving as an athlete. Along with making the playoffs, and becoming the best teammate he can be to make his team better, Roy’s personal goal this year is to score 20 touchdowns before the season ends.

“Never give up, keep working, keep pushing, learn how to ignore the outsiders, focus, and lock in,” said Roy.

About Kwame Roy

Class: 2025

IG: @free4.kj

Position: Running back, safety

Height & weight: 6-feet-2, 175 pounds

Players he studies: Tony Dorsett (Pro Football Hall of Famer), Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Favorite subject: Geometry

Shout-outs: Worthing Football, Dad, Coaches