The Klein Forest 4×200-meter relay team looks very similar to the 4×100-meter relay team. The reason is, they’re the exact same squad.

This dynamic group of young ladies not only banded together and took first place, earning them gold medals in both events at the UIL State track meet, but they also brought in valuable points to help their team compete for a state title.

“We’re trying to win the whole thing,” Junior Avia Jones said. “This was just a boost for our other teammates to handle their business. We came here with the mindset that we’re going to win. So, that really just pushed us from there.”

This group consists of Jones, sophomore Kyaliah Davis and seniors Nia Hampton and C’Nai Childress.

Hampton, who began running track with the Dragons when she was nine-years-old, ran a personal best of 11.88 in the 100-meter and 23.88 in the 200-meter this season. Next season she will be running at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Childress is a four-year varsity letterman who at one point was the Klein Forest record holder in the 100-meter dash. She began running track in the seventh grade and currently serves as team captain. Next season she will be burning up the track at the University of North Texas.

Jones broke Childress’s record and is currently the Klein Forest 100-meter record holder at 11.35. She began running track four years ago with Track Houston.

Davis began running track with Next Generation when she was 10-years-old after receiving encouragement from her sister. Davis serves as the anchor leg in the 4×200-meter relay and holds the school’s record of 54.72 in the 400-meter dash.

These ladies fought hard this season. Their strong sisterhood bond allowed them to get through the toughest of times. Only having one coach forced them to work harder and focus on the little things. Last year, their head coach missed 105 days due to his son being in a terrible accident. After their head coach returned, as the team was preparing for this season, a very valuable assistant coach retired due to medical reasons.

“Having one coach made us realize that change can happen at any time and that’s why we need to be able to adjust to what happens around us. We strived for greatness and didn’t take our coach for granted,” Davis said.

“Just like family, you go through ups and downs and they’re definitely a tight-knit group of girls. The way they stick together and take care of each other makes them very, very special,” Klein Forest track coach Shannon Wright said.

Nia Hampton

Class: 2023

Twitter: @niamckenzey

Status: Committed to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Favorite artists: NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby

Favorite subject: Math

C’Nai Childress

Class: 2023

Twitter: @therealCC22

Status: Committed to University of North Texas

Favorite artist: NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subjects: History, government, economics

Avia Jones

Class: 2024

Twitter: @AviaJones05_

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Gospel

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Kyaliah Davis

Class: 2025

Twitter: @TKyaliah

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Rod Wave

Favorite subject: Reading

HOUSTON, TX – May13: UIL 6A State Track Meet held at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)

