Lamar junior shooting guard Kahlayn Barnes has the Texans scratching for a district title as the regular season passes into the second half of district play. Lamar only trails cross town rival Bellaire by one game and the two are set to play again to most likely determine the 6A Region III District 18 champion January 24th at Delmar Fieldhouse.

Barnes leads her unit on both sides of the floor giving 100% effort at all times. Barnes ball handling and attacking offensive game keep her opponents on their toes. And once Barnes recognizes her defender giving her the space necessary to shoot, she doesn’t hesitate to shoot.

When Lamar basketball coach Louise Madison was asked about Barnes game, Coach Madison stated, “She is unpredictable because she can go to the basket and has that long-range shot.”

The Defender spoke with Barnes after Lamar defeated Westside to discuss her style of play, keys to success and more.

Style of Play

“More like a freestyle while still using a team way to play to get everyone involved.”

Scoring

“It is really more about being confident and knowing that if you take the shot and make the shot it will help you have the mindset you can make everything.”

Keys to Success

“Getting in the gym more and working on ball handling.”

Advice to Others

“Always be confident and if you feel like you got it, do it.”

About Kahlayn Barnes

IG: @kaaybucketz

Players She Studies: Lebron James and Kyrie Irving

Favorite Musicians: Polo G and G Herbo

Shoutouts: Coach and the team