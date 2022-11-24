Lamar QB Kenneth Rosenthal strives for glory

Lamar High School senior quarterback Kenneth Rosenthal has had a football in his hand since he was able to walk.

Rosenthal has a big arm that can make some big plays down the field when given the opportunity. In his junior year, he proved to be great at decision-making after throwing for 1,275 yards, 11 TDs passing and rushing for seven TDs.

As a returning starter, Rosenthal led the Texans to an undefeated (6-0) district record and (9-3) overall record this season. In Lamar’s biggest regular-season test against Heights High School, Rosenthal shined his brightest throwing a 90-yard bomb pass that helped secure a 35-21 victory after Heights rallied in the second half.

Though Rosenthal completed his high school football journey with a tough 14-10 second-round playoff loss to Ridge Point, he is still on a mission to continue to the next level with hard work and dedication.

The Defender spoke with Rosenthal to discuss his style of play, early start and more.

Kenneth Rosenthal

Style of Play

“I would like to say I am a dual threat that likes to stay in the pocket and throw the ball. But I can get out when I need to and deliver the ball to my guys. I’m always keeping my eyes down the field after scrambling.”

Early Start

“I started playing with the Fort Bend Youth Football League on the First Colony Titans. Then went on to play with the Missouri City Raiders, Sienna Stallions and the First Colony Broncos.”

How That Prepared You?

“A lot of guys that played in my leagues typically do really well in high school and college. There is good competition in those leagues and they prepare you for high school.”

Halftime Speech

“Keep a level head…we just want the guys to keep a level head and get the job done.”

90-yard TD Pass Vs. Heights

“Like I said it is just staying level-headed and not big-headed. The game got close but we just stayed level-headed and got the job done.”

College Requirements

“In college, I am looking for a family program that is really family-oriented.”

About Kenneth Rosenthal

Height: 6-feet-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Twitter: @kennthrosent11

Instagram: @kenneth.rosenthal12

Commitment status: Uncommitted

Players he studies: D’Eriq King and Kyron Drones

Hobbies: Fishing and cooking

Favorite artists: Rod Wave and MO3

Shout-outs: Coach Shawn, coach Mojo and my trainer coach Darrell Colbert at QB Athletics