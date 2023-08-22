The Lamar High School varsity football team finished first in their district with a perfect 6-0 record. They made the playoffs, but lost in the second round to Ridge Point. Players took the off-season to focus on needed skills, then came back in July to compete in the 7-on-7 state tournament held in College Station, hoping to see improvements.

“The special thing about 7-on-7 is that you get a chance to be with your team,” said Lamar High School head football coach Michael Lindsey. “As a team, you get a lot of reps throwing, catching and covering. We allow our kids to almost coach themselves, they’re making the coverage calls, and the quarterback is calling the offensive plays. This is an important process for them to go through in improving teamwork, building chemistry, and of course, competing together while having fun.”

Next season Lamar will have several stand-out talents on both sides of the ball. Jordan Reaves is returning for his senior season and is looking to pick up where Lamar left off last season.

“Jordan is a very gifted athlete. He’s strong, he’s an elite runner and he has a cannon for an arm,” said Lindsey.

Reaves is no stranger to the Lamar football program. He was an Allstate kick returner as a sophomore and ran six touchdowns on punts and kickoff returns. Going into his senior season, Reaves understands he must step up more as a leader for Lamar to dominate their district and make a deeper playoff run.

“This upcoming season is more responsibility for me. I have to step up. Either I do it or it’s not going to get done,” said Reaves.

For the past two seasons, Reaves has been a backup quarterback while playing running back.

“Playing running back is more about instincts, but at quarterback, I feel I have to slow down and read then react,” said Reaves.

“Reaves has taken the summer to work on reading coverage, being patient on offense, and learning to take what the defense is giving instead of looking for the touchdown pass every time,” said Reaves.

Reeves is currently being looked at by multiple colleges including Texas Tech.

Tristen Brown was recently selected to the Touchdown Club of Houston Preseason Team and is going into his senior season. The standout wide receiver, who recently committed to Vanderbilt, uses 7-on-7 to better his route running.

“Last season Terrence Rone played on the opposite side, and that helped free me up. This upcoming season I’m taking the role upon myself to do what I need to do for us to win,” said Brown.

Over the summer Brown has been working out with Tim Boutte to better his route running.

“I’m working on the top of my routes, getting in and out of my brakes and finding a way to get open,” said Brown.

“He’s the best receiver I’ve coached,” said Lindsey. “He had approximately 33 catches last season and approximately 15 touchdowns. He’s a big-time player who also starts in baseball, hitting leadoff and plays second base.”

One of Lamar’s defensive weapons is Camren Vandible, a talented safety who is now stepping into his senior season.

“Camren is a great playmaker who brings a lot of energy,” said Lindsey.

Vandible is a two-time district track champ in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Vandible is a long safety and with his speed and jumping ability, he is known for breaking up opposing offensive passes.

“At the safety position alongside me, we also have Corwin Gaines. We have good chemistry because we’ve been playing with each other since we were little,” said Vandible.

Another one of Lamar’s defensive weapons is Christopher Boykins, a talented cornerback who will also be returning for his senior season.

Boykins has been working over the summer with his dad Christopher Boykins at hardcore spin as well as playing 7-on-7 to stay instinctual on the defensive end.

“I’ve been working on staying in front of my man, moving my hips, turning my hips faster,” said Boykins.

“Chris Boykins has a lot of experience. He’s really good with the ball in the air. He’s an outstanding defensive technician who can read the quarterback, read the routes, and he’s great at getting a quick jump on the ball,” said Lindsey.

Both Vandible and Boykins have been offered scholarships by Arkansas State University.

With the roster loaded with talent, Lamar hopes to make a deeper playoff run next season.