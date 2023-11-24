Last season, the Lamar Texans varsity football team finished first in their district with a perfect record of 6-0. They made it to the playoffs but were stopped in the second round by Ridge Point. This season, they got revenge.

Players took the 2022 loss personally and focused on improvement during the off-season. One of those players was senior quarterback Jordan Reaves.

“Jordan Reaves makes a coach look great. He’s strong, he’s an elite runner, has a cannon for an arm, and no moment is too big for him. He is made for this,” said Lamar head football coach Michael Lindsey. “I texted him this morning, and I said, ‘Are you ready?’ He said, ‘I was born ready.’ He’s a dream to coach because he’s absolutely a great teammate, great ball player, and great person.”

Reaves was a part of the Lamar team that had its season cut short by Ridgepoint last season.

“We put in a lot of hard work in the off-season so we wouldn’t come up short again,” said Reaves.

Reaves began playing football when he was six years old. He started out playing with various notable programs: Southside Colts, Fresno Gators, and Central Houston Titans. He attended Hartman Middle School, Beverly Hills Intermediate and then Lamar High School. While visiting Lamar with a friend he met Lindsey.

“Lamar had a field house with a turf field. So, I went on a tour with a friend to see the school and that’s when I met Coach Lindsey. He is more than a coach; he played a big part of my life all four years,” said Reaves.

At Lamar, Reaves began to work hard. He played varsity his freshman year, but he was always behind seniors. While most people would have gotten frustrated, Reaves kept his head down and continued to work.

“I played several positions, from special teams, halfback, fullback, wide receiver, but most of the time I was playing behind seniors,” said Reaves.

When Kenneth Rosenthal graduated, the Lamar Texans were in search of a quarterback and the opportunity presented itself to Reaves. For the first time, Reaves was going to be starting at quarterback hoping to guide his team to a state title.

Reaves took the summer to work on reading coverages and being patient on offense.

“I worked with Coach Boykins and played 7on7,” said Reaves.

As Lamar began to bond as a team, they continued working. During district play, they only allowed 15 total points by opposing teams. This led to some teams saying, “Lamar hasn’t played anyone of notable quality.” After Beating Ridgepoint 31-28 and advancing to the third round of playoffs, Reaves believes that saying is true.

“I believe them. I still feel like we haven’t played nobody,” said Reaves.

Reaves is a huge part of the Lamar offense and his elusiveness is similar to that of CJ Stroud.

“I watch a lot of CJ Stroud, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen. I like how they are magicians. If the play goes wrong, they can still make a play. That’s what I try to do. If a play breaks down I want to still be able to make something out of that,” said Reaves.

Reaves is currently uncommitted but is looking for a program that has great academics, a winning atmosphere and a coach who genuinely cares about his players.

“I’m looking for the next level of this feeling here. A coach who actually loves me for who I am and is a father figure on and off the field rather than just wanting to win football games,” said Reaves.

While in school, he hopes to study Kinesiology.

“I was able to take a kinesiology class at Lamar. We had one of the best trainers. She inspired me to become more interested in that field of study,” said Reaves.

While looking over his accomplishments, Reaves looks back and offers advice to the next generation of talent.

“Keep your faith in God and keep the right people around you. You can always do it with God. Put your faith in God. That’s what I do,” said Reaves.

About Jordan Reaves

Class: 2024

IG: @sayysevennn

Twitter: @uheardof7

Position: Quarterback

Height & weight: 6-feet-0, 190 pounds

Players he studies: CJ Stroud (Houston Texans), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Science & Math

Shout-outs: Coach Lindsey, coaching staff, family, teammates