Every successful football offense needs a go-to wide receiver who can help free up the run game. For the Lamar Texans, this player is Tristen Brown.

“He’s the best receiver I’ve coached,” said Lamar High School head coach Michael Lindsey.

Brown benches 195 pounds, squats 295 pounds, and runs a 4.48 in the 40-meter dash, but at 5-feet-10 inches, Brown is considered a small receiver.

“When it came to recruiting, I think what kept me from getting overlooked were the numbers that I put up and the way I attacked the ball as if I were a ‘big tall’ receiver,” said Brown.

With over 95 catches, 27 touchdowns, and over 2,000 yards receiving, Brown broke Lamar’s record previously held by Al’vonte Woodard for most catches, yards, and touchdowns at the wide receiver position.

Tristen Brown Wide Receiver Class: 2024

Position: Wide receiver

Height & weight: 5-feet-10, 175 pounds

Status: Committed to Vanderbilt University

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Favorite subject: Sports Science

Shout-outs: Lamar football team and coaches

“Breaking the record felt good because I would have never thought it would have gotten to this point to where I would be holding a record,” said Brown.

Brown began playing football when he was five years old. He played for the East Bethel Cowboys in the “FUN” league before finishing his little league career with the 713 Cardinals.

“I played my seventh and eighth-grade year at Lanier Middle School. I knew I wanted to go to Lamar from middle school because I heard they had a good team, and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Brown.

During Brown’s ninth-grade year, he played three freshman games before being moved to varsity. However, he missed half his sophomore year due to injury.

“My sophomore year, I suffered a concussion during practice after the first game. I ended that year with the least receptions, but I had the most receiving yards,” said Brown.

Brown went strong his junior year, playing alongside Terence Rone. This one-two punch made it difficult for defenses to key in on just one receiver.

After the season, Brown trained hard with Tim Boutte and played 7-on-7 to work on his route running.

“I worked really hard in transitioning at the top of my routes, getting in and out of my brakes and finding ways to get open,” said Brown.

Colleges began to notice Brown, and in July he committed to Vanderbilt.

“I chose Vanderbilt because they’re in the SEC,” said Brown. “I believe in the vision that Coach Clark Lea has for the program, and I really enjoy the people on staff and the environment around the school. I also felt it would put me in a good situation once football is over.”

While at Vanderbilt, Brown plans to major in business management.

“After football is over I believe the city of Nashville will help me with networking opportunities,” said Brown.

To the next group of upcoming athletes, Brown believes hard work and being humble will take you far.

“To those who feel they are being overlooked in their recruiting, I would say stay down, stay humble, and work. Your work ethic will not get overlooked. If you just put in the work, eventually, someone will notice you, and then it will be your turn to show out,” said Brown.