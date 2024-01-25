In the competitive landscape of high school athletics, the Houston Heights Bulldogs find themselves in the shadow of powerhouse teams like Bellaire, Lamar, and Westside within the 6A Region III District 18 basketball standings. This season marks a rebuilding phase for the Bulldogs, as they only return one starter from last season’s starting lineup, Lamont Robins.

Robins, known for his proficiency in steals and boasting the team’s highest free throw percentage, is determined to lead his team comprised of younger and less experienced players towards success.

“It’s very challenging with a lot of younger guys who haven’t had the varsity level experience. I have to help encourage them to not turn the ball over and play their role. Not everyone has to be the number one guy, but everyone plays an important role on the team,” said Robins.

To better his game, Robins studies the basketball playing styles of NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Lebron James.

“Chris Paul is a student of the game. He does all the extra stuff to win. Lebron was the first big celebrity player I watched as a kid. He does everything. He can play positions 1-5,” said Robins.

Lamont Robins Guard

Class: 2024

IG: @rollinwit_Lj

Twitter: @Lj2k05

Height & weight: 6-feet-0, 180 pounds

Players he studies: Chris Paul (Golden State Warriors), Lebron (Los Angeles Lakers)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite Music: Gospel

Favorite subject: US Government

Shout-outs: Dad, Mom, Coach Dixon, Coach Stevens

Robins not only excels in basketball but he shines on the football field, as well. His football journey began when he was four years old with the Tennessee Titans in the Humble Area Youth Football League (HAYFL). At nine years old he crossed over to play with the Redstone Ravens before playing his last season of youth football with the Westlake Ducks, both teams being members of the Youth Federation Football League (YFF).

Football was life. Robins was talented, but at 12 years old while he was attending Hamilton Middle School, Robins’ father encouraged him to explore other sports.

“During middle school, my dad told me, ‘Since you’re athletic don’t just focus on football, try new things and see what you’re good at,’ so I did,” said Robins.

Accepting the challenge, Robins ventured into basketball, joining the Shooting Stars AAU team before his freshman year at Heights High School.

Despite financial constraints limiting his time in AAU, Robins showed true determination in the sport.

“Travel basketball was fun because you travel to different places and play with different people. It’s exciting when you don’t have a scouting report on someone, you just go into the game with your mind focused and ready to play,” said Robins.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected Robins’ freshman year at Heights High School, but by his sophomore year, he excelled in football. Starting as a JV receiver, he progressed to the varsity team by junior year, mirroring his basketball journey where he worked from JV to varsity, demonstrating a commitment to excellence.

Robins sees basketball as an additional brotherhood complementing the camaraderie he finds in football.

“Football is everything. It’s my love. It gives me another will to live,” said Robins.

Robins has not decided where he will play next season or if he will play both sports rather than only focusing on one, but he desires a program that aligns with his educational aspirations and offers the opportunity to contribute to the team. While at school, Robins plans to study kinesiology.

“I want to major in kinesiology so I can be a physical therapist. I want to stay somewhere near sports,” said Robins.

For young athletes facing similar dilemmas, torn between multiple sports, Robins’ advice resonates profoundly.

“I’d tell them to do all the sports you can until you get old enough to know which sports you want to continue doing and work as hard as you can in them,” said Robins.

It’s a journey of discovery, hard work, and unwavering dedication—a journey exemplified by a young athlete balancing football and basketball with grace and determination.