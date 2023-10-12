The Furr Brahmans varsity football program is proof that playing in 4A-1 Region III District 11 can be a challenge. With a record of 1-2, one may think there isn’t anything going well for the program, but Furr’s Head Coach Cornell Gray, as well as his players, would argue otherwise. Football is more than wins and losses, its an opportunity to reach, teach and inspire a group of collective young men.

“Through football, I try to teach them how to be accountable and respectful so they can grow up to become great fathers and men in society,” said Gray.

One of those young men Gray has inspired is junior wide receiver Avery Lazard.

“I started playing football in the seventh grade at Holland Middle School, but I didn’t take football seriously until I met Coach Gray,” said Lazard, who met his current head coach during Lazard’s freshman year.

“Even though I wasn’t the best student in the classroom and sometimes I acted out of character, Coach Gray never gave up on me. He told me I was going to be great, and that inspiration led me to where I am now,” said Lazard.

Once Lazard began to believe the possibilities within himself that Gray saw many years prior, he locked in and began to sharpen his craft.

“I began to work hard every day in practice. I made sure I competed and made sure my teammates competed too so they could give me a good look,” said Lazard. “After practice, I pushed the sled and every week I went up in weight so I could increase my speed.”

Lazard also began to practice more with his wide receivers coach, Coach Hill, where they worked on his releases off the line of scrimmage.

Lazard’s game resembles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

“I watch him because I can relate to him a lot; not too fast, not too shifty, but has great hands and can run great routes,” said Lazard.

At the wide receiver position, technique is key. Lazard’s willingness to key in and improve his technique has allowed him to be seen as he attended the Prairie View football camp for defensive backs and the UTSA football camp for wide receivers.

“Football gives me a reason to live. It gives me a reason to stay off the streets and do something positive with my life,” said Lazard.

About Avery Lazard

Class: 2025

IG: @cant6ixx

Twitter: @cantguard6ixx_

Position: Wide receiver

Height & weight: 6-feet-3, 170 pounds

Player he studies: Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Alex Jean (Gospel)

Favorite subject: Math

Shout-outs: Coach Gray and my dad