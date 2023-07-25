Jarek Sasser is a pass-first point guard who can also get to the rim or shoot the three ball. Defensively, he commands attention by being a vocal leader. And even though he is young, he is on the rise to become one of Houston’s most talked about players in the class of 2025.

“He’s a natural floor general, a scoring point guard, who is always in the gym working,” said In Your Face head coach Derrick Williams.

Sasser’s playing style is similar to Trae Young, showcasing exceptional ball control, precise passing, and the ability to create his own scoring opportunities.

During Sloan’s OTR top 2025 invite-only summer camp, Sasser made the top 20.

“It felt great to make the top 20 in my class,” said Sasser. “After leaving the camp, defensively I learned I need to pick up 94 feet and offensively I need to get my shot off faster,” said Sasser.

“He also made the second team in the district last season. He’s one of the top-notch point guards in the city right now,” said Williams.

Despite his youth, Sasser has already gathered considerable experience on the court. He began playing when he was four years old, and when he turned nine, he began playing AAU with the Houston Kings. At 11 years old, Sasser transitioned to play with BDA, followed by Houston Clutch. He stayed with Clutch for several seasons until he began playing with In Your Face, his current team.

“He’s played with us for six years now,” said Williams. “He has always been a small guard, so people used to get to him, but he’s always improving his game. He and his dad are constantly working on his game.”

Sasser’s unwavering commitment to hard work allowed him to secure a spot on the junior varsity team during his freshman year. He began his sophomore season coming off the varsity bench, but by the conclusion of that year, Sasser worked his way into the starting lineup.

“I felt excited being able to play up. Everybody fed off me because I was a pass-first point guard who tried to get my teammates open,” said Sasser.

Last season Fort Bend Hightower finished first in 6A Region III District 20. They beat Katy Taylor in playoffs but fell short to Stratford in the second round. This season, Sasser hopes to help his team reclaim the district title and make a deeper run into playoffs.

Jarek Sasser

Class: 2025

Twitter: @JarekSasser

IG: @Jarek.Sasser

Position: Point guard

Height & weight: 5-feet-8, 135 pounds

Players he studies: Trae Young

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Favorite subject: Geometry

Shout-outs: Family, coaches, teammates