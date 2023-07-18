Texas City High School’s track and field team has a rich history of producing exceptional athletes. Coach Brandon Robinson and his team had the privilege of competing against notable names like Robert Griffin III and clinching a state championship in 2006. Texas City alumnus, Whitney Prevost, would dominate on the high school level and then go on to excel at Baylor University. Now, the school is proud to present its latest generational talent, Kenyon Parker.

“We haven’t had those types of guys in a couple of years, but Kenyon Parker definitely has set the tone to represent Texas City again,” said Robinson.

Parker’s dedication and unwavering determination have been the key to his success. He consistently puts in the work and competes relentlessly. Under the guidance of Coach Sharp, Texas City’s head track coach, and Brandon Robinson, Texas City’s hurdler coach, Parker blossomed into an all-around talent.

“He came in and did awesome this year. We knew that he could come in and win State,” said Robinson.

Parker began running track at 6 years old for the Texas City Stampede. Once he turned 10 years old, he joined the Mainland Jaguars where he honed his skills in the sport. During middle school Parker joined the football team, playing as a receiver and cornerback, but it would be on the track that he truly shined. During seventh grade, Parker was introduced to hurdles and he never looked back.

4 May 2023: Kenyon Parker poses after winning gold in UIL 5A 300-meter hurdles. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Parker’s track career was cut short during his freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, he utilized this time to train and prepare. His sophomore year marked a turning point as he fully embraced the program and set his sights on qualifying for the state championships. Although he narrowly missed second place in the 110-meter hurdles at the regional meet, he advanced to state in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in sixth place.

His junior year did not yield the desired results either, as he fell short of qualifying for state in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

“My junior year I slacked off a little too much and I didn’t advance out of regionals,” said Parker.

This setback served as a powerful lesson, motivating Parker to never slack off again.

“I came into my senior season thinking you can’t repeat your same mistakes, you have to improve and keep going so you can be successful,” said Parker.

In his senior year, Parker demonstrated his determination and talent by going undefeated in the 300-meter hurdles throughout the entire season. With a time of 36.07, Parker would win gold at the UIL 5A state meet ending his high school career at Texas City.

“Going undefeated the entire year in the 300-meter hurdles lets me know that there’s nobody better than me in that event in high school. I can leave high school knowing that nobody is going to beat me,” said Parker.

Next season Parker will be attending Arkansas State, where he will join their track program while pursuing a degree in computer science. With his exceptional work ethic and natural talent, he has the potential to achieve great success at the collegiate level and beyond. Texas City High School takes pride in Parker’s accomplishments and eagerly anticipates the bright future ahead for this extraordinary athlete.

Kenyon Parker

Class: 2023

Twitter: @Kenyonparker7

IG: @kennyptofly

Races: 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles

Height & weight: 6-feet-2, 170 pounds

Runner he studies: Rai Benjamin

Status: Arkansas State

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Favorite subjects: Math, science

Hobbies: Anime, video games, football

Shout-outs: Glen Parker, Bruden, Xavier Skyron, Ricky Green, team and coaches.