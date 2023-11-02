The Sterling Raiders varsity football program currently sits in second place in 5A-1 Region III District 9, behind unbeaten Galveston Ball. The Raiders just handed the red-hot Wisdom Generals their second loss and look to face another tough opponent in the Madison Marlins. Leading the team this season is senior quarterback Jacques Brown.

“He’s the reason why we are able to do what we do,” said Raiders head coach Gary Jessie. “He’s one of the smartest kids in the program, and he gets everyone the ball. He’s a great leader, he understands the game plan, and he puts in extra work.”

“I consider myself a dual-threat quarterback,” said Brown. “I watch a lot of Shedeur Sanders and Patrick Mahomes. I like how they deliver the ball while moving in the pocket.”

Brown began playing football at five years old for the South Main Mustangs in the FUN League until a leg injury during his middle school years forced him to sit out. It also didn’t help that the school he attended [YES Prep] didn’t offer tackle football.

“They only offered flag football, and I didn’t play that. I started back playing football in ninth grade while attending Sterling High School,” said Brown.

During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Brown played running back. In his junior season, he played wide receiver. This year – his senior season – Brown has stepped up to lead his team at the quarterback position – for the first time in his football career.

“It was different because it’s a new position, and before we had our first practice, I was involved in a bad car wreck,” said Brown. “My right arm was messed up, and I didn’t know if I could still throw the ball. But I just trust my coach, trust his coaching and trust my reads.”

Last season, Brown made first-team all-district as a wide receiver. So far this season, Brown has accounted for 30 touchdowns on the ground and in the air.

“He puts in the work. He watches more film than anybody,” said Jessie.

Brown is currently uncommitted but is hoping to find a program that will allow him the ability to showcase his talent. While in school, he plans to study economics.

“I enjoy doing math and I’d like to tie business with it,” said Brown.

About Jacques Brown

Class: 2024

Twitter: @jacquesbrown06

Position: Quarterback

Height & weight: 5-feet-10, 170 pounds

Players he studies: Shedeur Sanders (University of Colorado), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Drake, NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Math

Shout-outs: God, mom, coach, teammates at Sterling High School