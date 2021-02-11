Madison High School 6’4” sophomore guard Crystal Hayes can ball. Though Hayes may look like your prototypical frontcourt center at tip-off, she sets up the offense and shoots from the perimeter better than most point guards.

After the unfortunate death of Hayes’ father in 2016, she has been inspired to play for more than just a “W” on the season record. She plays for something bigger than herself.

Hayes receives inspiration from her father who passed in 2016, playing for more than just the game of basketball. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Hayes’ aspirations of being the next Kevin Durant is ambitious, but if you don’t believe how can you truly achieve. And moving in the direction she is going, developing her skills and using her height and length to her advantage on both sides of the floor, I wouldn’t doubt her game that is already beyond her years.

With a 16-3 overall record this season, Hayes has Madison primed to be a team to watch in the fast-approaching playoffs.

The Defender spoke with Hayes after her recent 84-2 victory over Milby to discuss her playing style, offensive and defensive presence and inspirations.

Style of Play

“I just try to play like Kevin Durant.”

Inside Game

“I want to play inside more and use my height to my advantage, go up strong and work on my ball handling skills under pressure.”

Defensive Presence

“I am just blocking shots and getting the ball.”

Inspirational Message on Shoes

“My dad passed in 2016 and I really play the game through him.”

Moving Forward

“We just have to rebound, secure the ball and take care of the ball even with all the pressure and everyone out here yelling and stuff. We just need to learn how to take control of the game.”

Photo by Jimmie Aggison

About Crystal Hayes

Commitment Status: Undecided

Players She Studies: Kevin Durant and Sheryl Swoopes

Hobbies: Riding horses and trail riding

Favorite Artist: Youngboy and Lil Baby

Shoutouts: My mom, the Madison basketball team and my AAU team.