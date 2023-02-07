Madison’s 6’0” combo senior guard Mason Allen hasn’t played organized basketball very long but has made a huge impact this season for the Marlins who currently sit at the top of their district.

“Eighth grade was my first year playing organized basketball,” said Allen.

With his uncle being Jim Hicks, who is known for being heavy in the Houston basketball scene, one would think Allen would have been the typical weekend AAU warrior jumping from tournament to tournament from his early youth. However, this wasn’t the case. His passion for basketball came from rejection.

“I had tried out for the team my eighth-grade year and I didn’t make it and I didn’t like that, so I just started putting in work and I ended up making the team my freshman year,” Allen stated.

Since then, Allen has never looked back.

Being active on both sides of the ball, offensively Allen uses his speed to attack the basket and also shoot the three. On the defensive end, Allen explains, “I take pride in my defense, picking up the best guard, trying to stop the best guard, holding them to zero points. That’s the goal.”

Because the game never stops, Allen is continuously working on perfecting his craft.

“My ball handling and creating for others, finishing around the rim, is something I need to work on. Because of my size at the next level, I’m gonna have to finish through contact and dribble around defenders to make my own shot.”

Next year Allen will be attending Jacksonville College where he plans to study hotel and restaurant management. When asked why Jacksonville College was the best fit for him he expresses the family aspect he felt the coach and campus.

“It was just the family aspect. The coach was really nice. He treated his players like family. Nice facility. The campus was nice, and it just felt like somewhere I can continue my athletic career.”

About: Mason Allen

Class: 2023

IG: @hoodie_maso

Twitter: @hoodie_maso

Height: 6’0” 161lbs

Current offers: Committed to Jacksonville College

Players he studies: Wesley Yates (Beaumont United), Keyonte George (Baylor), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Favorite Artist(s): Young Boy, Lil Poppa, Rod Wave

Shoutouts: Momma, God, Madison