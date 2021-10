FINAL SCORE:

Madison 34 Stephen F. Austin 21

James Madison High School defeated Stephen F. Austin High School by a score of 34-21 at Barnett Stadium, making this the Madison Marlins FOURTH victory in a row. Madison Running Back Chase Devaughn finished the game with two touchdowns and Austin Wide Receiver Kevin Destin had one.

Photos: Jimmie Aggison

Videos: Jodie B. Jiles

