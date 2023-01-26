Westside High School senior guards Makayla and Kaitlynn Evans are twin sisters on a mission to make some major moves in the upcoming playoffs this season.

After blowing district rival Lamar High School out of the water with a 71-37 victory, Westside improved its record to 8-0 in district play with a 23-3 overall record.

Makayla Evans is a ball-handing point guard that scores at will on all levels on the floor. Makayla’s crossover leaves opponents on skates while she consistently finishes her baskets.

Makayla Evans

Kaitlynn Evans is the purest shooter on the team and isn’t afraid to take and make her shots either. After suffering an ACL injury last season, Kaitlynn adds that missing link for the Wolves on offense to score points in bunches.

Westside head coach Troy Gillespie is impressed by what the Evans twins add to the roster.

“The twins have been on varsity since they were freshmen, and they like to talk about one being a shooter and one being a point guard but they are just great basketball players,” he said.

“Kaitlynn is just hitting her stride and I couldn’t even imagine how good we would be if we had time to work with her two months from now.”

The Defender spoke with Makayla and Kaitlynn about their games, overcoming an ACL injury, the upcoming playoffs and more.

Style of Play

Makayla: “I like the mid-range pull-up in my game. I like to get my teammates involved especially open shooters, my sister and our knockdown shooters. And I have been focusing on my defense, getting steals up and scoring in transition this season.”

Kaitlynn: “I would describe myself as a pure shooter that is ready as a starter or coming off the bench.”

Kaitlynn Evans

Overcoming ACL Injury

Kaitlynn: “I would [paraphrase] a Bible verse, “trouble doesn’t last always,” and that helped me realize the injury would only last for a season. Even though it was a long period of 14 months of physical therapy I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sick Crossover

Makayla: “When I first started playing basketball I could not shoot and had a broke up shot, so I worked on my handles. My favorite move is definitely the crossover and that is why I consider my game as more of a shifty point guard.”

Keys to Playoffs

Kaitlynn: “Our keys to success are to not let wins get to our heads and remaining humble because we have had bad seasons and good seasons.”

About Makayla Evans

IG: @makaylaevans.22

Player she studies: Zia Cooke (South Carolina)

Favorite artists: Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, BeBe & CeCe Winans

Shout-outs: “My Mom, my dad and my trainers.”

About Kaitlynn Evans

IG: @kaitlynnevans_33

Player she studies: Steph Curry

Interests: Baking, biking and Christians on Campus

Shout-outs: “Westside High School and my grandma that passed away in May.”