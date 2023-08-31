The Elkins varsity football program withstood a tough season last year. Facing a slew of team injuries, Elkins finished second to last in 6A Region III District 20. With their history-making coach, Dennis Brantley retiring in May 2023, Elkins brought in Pearland Dawson defensive coordinator, Trae Grimes, to lead the program.

“I’m excited to lead this group of great young men and coaches into the season,” said Grimes. “I’ve only been here a short time but the buy-in and reception has been great. This will be an exciting year and we’ll get better and better as the year progresses.”

Grimes now oversees a team returning three starters on offense and only two on defense. While some transferred away from the program, others transferred into the program and began to compete. One of the big pickups is defensive back Marquis Kiatta who transferred from St. Thomas High School to Elkins in hopes of competing for a UIL state title.

“I wanted to play more competitively, guard more four stars, and show all the coaches what I have to offer,” said Kiatta.

“He’s a hard-working, confident kid who has quickly become a leader in our program. Very dynamic and impactful in all aspects of the game,” said Grimes.

Last season Kiatta recorded 52 tackles with three interceptions. These stats led him to being nominated to the All-State defensive team.

Kiatta understands stats like these are the results of countless hours of hard work, and preparing for the season.

“I worked out with Elkins during the summer. Two-a-days allowed our bodies to prepare for the heat. It was great work,” said Kiatta.

Standing 5-feet-8, Kiatta measures small for a D1 defensive back. However, his physicality levels the playing field.

“I stay in the gym every day, constantly lifting weights so I’m stronger and faster than other receivers I match up against,” said Kiatta.

Receivers like Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Miami Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey, inspire Kiatta to continuously train both physically and mentally.

“They’re really good receivers,” said Kiatta. I like how they move. I try to watch other receivers, how they move off the ball, in and out of their breaks. When I line up, I’m looking at the receiver’s feet, hips, arms and head movement. This allows me to know when they are coming into their break.”

While in college, Kiatta plans to study kinesiology, while also playing football on the collegiate level. Although he is currently uncommitted, he is looking for an opportunity to earn a position and make an impact on the team.

“I’m looking for a good defensive coach and a team that’s very physical,” said Kiatta. The University of Miami has been my dream school since I was little.”

About Marquis Kiatta

Class: 2024

IG: @Marquiswilliams123

Twitter: @Marquisk234

Position: Defensive back

Height & weight: 5-feet-8, 155 pounds

Players he studies: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: J. Cole, Lil Wayne

Favorite subjects: History, English

Shout-outs: Family, Elkins, Coach Grimes, Coach Holmes