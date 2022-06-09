Milby senior right-hand fast ball pitcher Jhaeden Bowers, a Jackson State University commit, is a 6-foot-2-inch specimen with a cannon of an arm that averages just under 90 mph on the pitch radar gun.

While many had high expectations for Milby during the regular season, few foresaw the team clearing through the first three rounds of the playoffs with relative ease defeating Angleton, Santa Fe and La Porte before being eliminated by Lake Creek. Milby finished the season with a 17-4 overall record and went an undefeated 4-0 in district play.

The Defender spoke with Bowers during Milby’s playoff run to discuss his style of play, Jackson State commitment, advice to others and more.

Style of play

“I am a leader on and off when it comes to the classroom and being that person that everyone can follow.”

Unique parts of game

“It’s the way I go about it. I’m not cocky but I am confident because I know what I can do. And it just a matter of putting it to work.”

Team keys to success

“Just having a sound defense. When we put the ball into play we get things done.”

Jackson State commitment

“I feel like they actually wanted me there. I wasn’t just another recruit. I was a part of their family when I toured and talked to the coaches. They made me feel at home.”

Advice to others

“Put the work in. No matter where you are right now. As long as you put the work in it is going to show at some point.”

About Jhaeden Bowers

Instagram: @jhaeden.bowers

Twitter: @Jhae_20B22

Secondary position: Centerfield

Favorite musician: Pop Smoke

Shout-outs: “My mom who got me through everything.”