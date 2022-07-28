Milby teammates Ramirez, Gonzalez team up at Wharton Co. CC

Milby graduating senior pitcher and centerfielder Fabian Ramirez and shortstop Jonathon “Gonzo” Gonzalez are teaming up again on the collegiate level to play at Wharton County Community College before moving on to bigger and better things.

At Milby, the duo made strides on the mound, batter’s box and field of play establishing Milby as one of the premiere teams coming out of HISD.

Fabian Ramirez dapping up teammates. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Ramirez has been playing the game since he was 4 years old and has developed a change-up that can leave batters looking foolish. Gonzalez is a go-getter at the shortstop position making the necessary sacrifices it takes to create some “SportsCenter” type plays in the infield.

The Defender spoke with the two Milby Buff alums to discuss their styles of play, keys to success, journeys ahead and more.

Style of play

Ramirez: “Gritty. I get down, play hard and leave everything out on the field.”

Gonzalez: “I’m pretty fast and would call myself more of a hustle player. You know I am not going to hit the ball out of the park a lot but I am shooting to center for singles, doubles and triples.”

Prefer playing pitcher or outfielder

Ramirez: “As a pitcher the ball is in your hand and you’re dominating every pitch. But with hitting it is fun to hit.”

Jonathon “Gonzo” Gonzalez. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Standout attributes

Gonzalez: “I try to hustle and be a leader for these guys by working hard every day.”

Ramirez: “Just how hard I go. I am not going to let a ball fall down. I am going to dive and try everything in my power to get on base.”

Early start

Gonzalez: “I started playing Little League really young and when I was about 10 I started playing select ball with the South Texas Sliders out of San Antonio.”

Ramirez: “I played with RBI and a lot of select teams in the Dixie League, and now play with the Houston Athletics.”

Keys to success

Gonzalez: “God, working hard and building closer relationships with my team.”

Ramirez: “Hard work.”

Wharton County commitment

Gonzalez: “When we went to tour I felt like it was the best route for me out of the summer. And after looking at the situation I was in I thought junior college was the best route for me and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Ramirez: “I had other offers but the coaches made me feel like I was at home.”

Advice to others

Gonzalez: “Go for it. Don’t be afraid and play every game like it is your last,”

Ramirez: “Put your work in every day and give it up to God.”

About Jonathon “Gonzo” Gonzalez

Twitter: @gonzogonzalez02

Players He studies: Derek Jeter and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Favorite musician: Don Toliver

Shout-outs: “My parents.”

About Fabian Ramirez

Twitter: @_favoo

Players he studies: Jack Leiter and Christian Yelich

Favorite musician: Gunna

Shout-outs: “My dad and my mom for making me put the extra work in.”